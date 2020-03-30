‘American Idol’ Hawaii showcase: The best performances from Top 40 contestants

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Each week, the quest to find the next “American Idol” becomes much more intense! The competition first started to heat up during “Hollywood Week”, as contestants participated in a series of challenges to secure their spots in the “Top 40”!

credit: abcanet



While several contestants we’re successful in wowing judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, other’s fell short of giving memorable performances and were sent home!



This week, the Top 40 faced another challenge…bringing their Hollywood dreams to Hawaii and singing their hearts out in solo performances!

credit: abcanet



* Please note that episodes were prerecorded before the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing practices were put into effect*



Singing in paradise may sound luxurious, but tensions and nerves were high as the judges chopped the Top 40 down to the Top 20 acts!



Although it’s hard to see an artist’s dream come to an end, fans were relieved to watch a few of their favorites earn a spot in the next round of the show.



Francisco Martin, Just Sam, and Louis Knight inspired the judges with their heart-warming auditions among others, but as with any high-stakes competition, this is only the beginning…



What will happen in the next episode of “American Idol”? There’s only one way to find out!

Tune into a new episode on Sunday at 9pm on My ABC WOTV4 and watch some of the inspiring moments from the Hawaii auditions below!