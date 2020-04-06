‘American Idol’ final judgement ends with a shocking twist that no one saw coming!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Sunday night’s episode of American Idol ended with a surprising twist that neither the contestants or viewers saw coming! During the “Hawaii Showcase and Final Judgement” segment, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie attempted to choose their Top 20 contestants, but it wasn’t as easy as they expected.

In a shocking twist, the Top 20 spots have now increased to the Top 21 spots and America gets to decide which contestant will fill the last open slot!

Contestants brought their A-game and sang their hearts out in a series of must-see performances (see below), in order to earn their spots in the next round of the competition. While several contestants including, Just Sam, Arthur Gunn, and Francisco Martin, easily advanced into the Top 21, two specific singers found themselves at a standstill.

ARTHUR GUNN, credit: abcanet

Retro country singers, Grace Leer and Lauren Mascitti went head to head to fill the last Top 21 spot. Grace’s cover of Aretha Franklin’s, “You Make Me Feel like a Natural Woman”, won the hearts of the audience and the judges. Meanwhile, Lauren’s rendition of ‘Two More Bottles of Wine’ by Emmylou Harris, had everyone jamming alongside her.

GRACE LEER, credit: abcanet

LAUREN MASCITTI, credit: abcanet

Both performances were electrifying, but only one of the singers will proceed in the competition and it wouldn’t be any of the judges decisions!

“So, we have one position left, and we couldn’t make a decision”- Luke Bryan

“We just couldn’t agree”- Lionel Richie

“So, you guys aren’t out of the woods yet. We’re gonna turn it over to America to watch your performance from last night and we’re going to let them vote on who makes it…”- Luke Bryan

Cast your vote!

America, the power is now in your hands! Should Grace fill the last Top 21 spot, or does Lauren deserve it more? Cast your vote here: https://idolvote.abc.com/

And in the meantime, don’t forget to watch the best performances of the night below!

