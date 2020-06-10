Adam Scott and Ryan Reynolds team up for ABC game show, ‘Don’t’ on Thursday night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Just when you think the ABC summer game show lineup can’t get any better, another fun series is being added to the list!

On Thursday, June 11 at 9:00 pm on My ABC WOTV4, game show lovers can tune in for the premiere of “Don’t”, a comedic physical game show where doing nothing is what it takes to win (finally!).

During the hour-long episode hosted by Adam Scott and executive produced by Ryan Reynolds, contestants will join forces with their family and friends in hopes to win up to $100,000! All they have to do is tackle hilarious tasks, each with one simple rule: “DON’T.”

Watch a sneak peek below!

“I’m excited for people to see ‘Don’t’ and feel we made the right call in changing what was the working title: ‘Please Do Not,’” said Adam Scott.

In each episode, members of a four-person team strive to accomplish various challenges, such as “Don’t Blink,” “Don’t Look Back” and “Don’t Play Ball in the House,” as they work together to build their bank. If they fail a challenge, they don’t earn money and suffer ridiculous consequences.

Along the way, they’ll have the choice to take risks by pushing the Don’t Push Button or taking a chance on a Don’t You Dare, You.

In the end, whatever money they have left in their bank – if anything – is theirs to keep. The series is voiced by Ryan Reynolds and features hilarious, unexpected moments that break from the traditional game show format.

Produced by Banijay Studios North America “Don’t” is executive produced by Ryan Reynolds, David Goldberg, Caroline Baumgard, David Hurwitz, Conrad Green, and George Dewey. The “Don’t” format is distributed internationally by Banijay Rights.

(Synopsis provided by ABC)