ABC’s Thursday lineup making waves!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- ABC has your Thursday nights covered with some new shows you and your kids will enjoy!

Holey Moley

8:00pm

“Holey Moley,” a 10-episode mini-golf competition series, will showcase self-proclaimed mini-golf lovers from around the country as they compete head-to-head through an epic obstacle golf course. In each episode, 12 contestants will put their miniature golf – and physical – skills to the test and face off in never-before-seen challenges on a supersized miniature golf course.

Family Food Fight

9:00pm

Hosted by Ayesha Curry, a renowned restaurateur, founder of Homemade and a New York Times best-selling cookbook author, “Family Food Fight” will feature family teams dishing out their best culinary skills. Tapping into each family’s uniquely diverse cultural heritage, “Family Food Fight” takes homestyle cooking to a new level as teams square off with their most prized family recipes. With a mix of fast-paced cooking fun, good humor and healthy rivalries, everyone will cook their hearts out as they strive to impress a panel of culinary experts including host and judge, Curry, and world-renowned chefs, authors, restaurateurs and television personalities Cat Cora and Graham Elliot. Despite the many delectable dishes, only one family will claim the coveted title of America’s No. 1 Food Family and take home the $100,000 prize.

Reef Break

10:00pm

“Reef Break” is a sexy, action-packed, one-hour drama, starring Poppy Montgomery as Cat Chambers, a thief-turned-fixer for the governor of a stunning and seductive Pacific Island paradise. Impulsive, reckless, and irresistible, Cat’s less-than-perfect past gives her an instinctive gift for understanding crime and criminals as she becomes enmeshed in fast-paced, high-octane adventures and island intrigue.