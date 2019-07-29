ABC’s the Bachelorette will unfold live over a two-night, history-making finale event!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – For the first time in Bachelorette history, three men (Jed, Tyler C., and Peter) move on to the finale and it is just too big for one night!

How will Hannah’s journey to find love end? It will be a finale unlike any other as Hannah continues, torn between her heart and her head. Her search to find a lifetime of happiness and her soulmate comes to a close with the astonishing live, two-night finale event!

Hannah will join Chris Harrison and a studio audience on both nights as America watches her gut-wrenching journey of love and self-discovery come to its unpredictable end. Will she find her fairy tale ending? The final three men will also be in studio to share the highs and lows of their emotional love stories.

The dramatic end will unfold starting on MONDAY, JULY 29 at 8:00 p.m. and concluding on TUESDAY, JULY 30 at 8:00 p.m. on My ABCWOTV4.

You won’t want to miss it!