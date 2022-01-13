ABC’s ‘Greys Anatomy’ announces its return for a 19th Season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Calling all “Grey’s Anatomy” fans, ABC has officially announced that it’s longest-running medical drama series will be returning for yet another season. While the 18th season of “Grey’s Anatomy” is set to air at 9 pm on Thursday, Feb. 24., in a crossover event with “Station 19,” the show has announced that it will also be returning for a 19th season.

Fans can expect to see an “ever-expanding world of modern medicine through the eyes of beloved returning and new characters” in the shows 19th season. Not only will beloved characters return, but so will Krista Vernoff who will continue as the shows returning executive producer and showrunner.

“I couldn’t be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season,” said Shonda Rhimes, “Greys Anatomy” Creator and Executive Producer. “This is a true testament to Krista Vernoff, the cast, the crew and all the writers who keep the audience on the edge of their seat week after week. And it would not be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ for so many years.”

Photo courtesy of (ABC/Liliane Lathan)

“‘Grey’s Anatomy’ has a global impact that can’t be overstated. ‘Grey’s’ touches, and sometimes changes, hearts and minds worldwide through the depth of connection people feel with these characters,” said executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff. “I’m excited to work with our extraordinary writers to dream up where we go from here, and I’m always grateful to our partners at Disney and ABC for letting us tell bold stories with real impact.”

ABC says that “‘Grey’s Anatomy’ has ranked among the Top 10 entertainment broadcast series in each of its 18 seasons among Adults 18-49 and stood as 2021’s No. 1 most social scripted series. The series averages 12.8 million Total Viewers this season after 35 days of delayed viewing across platforms. Viewers can also stream the current season on Hulu.”

Turn your channels to My ABC WOTV4, and don’t miss season 18 premiere beginning at 9 pm on Thursday, Feb. 24!

Catch a sneak peak of the crossover event on ABC’s YouTube channel!