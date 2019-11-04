ABC to air special rendition of ‘The Little Mermaid’ live

The beloved Disney classic “The Little Mermaid” is coming to ABC live as “The Wonderful World of Disney presents the Little Mermaid Live” this Tuesday!

The show will be honoring the 30th anniversary of the favorite animated classic through a show that will take viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances are interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film.

Some of the best talent in the productions industry will be working together to put on a spectacular show, including John Stamos and Graham Phillips. Stamos will be reclaiming his role as the eccentric French cook in the show and Phillips will be portraying the handsome Prince Eric.

Other notable talent will be including talented choreographers such as Nick Florez and RJ Durrell, who recently completed work on P!nk’s The Beautiful Trauma World Tour.

We want to be a part of their world! Take a look at our cast for ABC's #TheLittleMermaidLive! 🧜‍♀️🤴 pic.twitter.com/KYYwjI1Jms — ABC (@ABCNetwork) October 23, 2019

The live musical event will also feature beautifully intricate sets and costumes by three-time Emmy Award-winning designer, Zaldy, with music from the original animated film by Alan Menken. Howard Ashman’s iconic film lyrics will also be showcased, while lyricist for the Broadway adaptation, Glenn Slater, will contribute to the star-studded spectacular as well.

Be sure to tune in Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.