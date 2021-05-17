ABC Season finales to watch May 18-23: Shark Tank, American Idol, The Goldbergs & more

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The time has come to say goodbye to some of our most loved shows, at least for now. ABC recently announced the finale dates and times of 11 series taking place May 18-23. Check out the full finale schedule below, set your reminders and tune in on My ABC WOTV4!

Monday, May 17

The Wonderful World of Disney: Monsters Inc. – 8:00PM



Tuesday, May 18

Pooch Perfect (Finale) – 8:00PM

Blackish (Finale) – 9:00PM

Mixedish (Finale) – 9:30PM

Big Sky (Finale) – 10:00PM



Wednesday, May 19

The Goldbergs (Finale) – 8:00PM

Home Economics (Finale) – 8:30PM

The Conners (Finale) – 9:00PM

Call Your Mother (Finale) – 9:30PM



Friday, May 21

Shark Tank (Finale) – 8:00PM



Saturday, May 22

NBA Playoffs Presented by Mountain Dew – 8:00PM ET/ 7:00PM CT/ 6:00PM MT/ 5:00PM PT



Sunday, May 23

America’s Funniest Home Videos (Finale) – 7:00PM

American Idol (Live Finale) – 8:00PM ET/ 7:00PM CT/ 6:00PM MT/ 5:00PM PT