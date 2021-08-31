ABC reveals new ‘The Wonder Years’ trailer and original cast returns for a comedic takeover

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The Wonder Years returns to ABC at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept.22. In anticipation of the comedic reboot, original cast members will pay homage to the reimagined show through a larger-than-life network takeover on Wednesday, Oct.13.

This night of nostalgia and a trip down memory lane will feature special appearances by “Dan Lauria (Jack Arnold) on The Goldbergs, followed by a nod to the iconic theme song originally covered by Joe Cocker in the all-new The Wonder Years. Later that evening, Fred Savage (Kevin Arnold) will guest star on The Conners, and the night will close with an appearance by Danica McKellar (Winnie Cooper) on Home Economics,” ABC revealed.

Enjoy an all-new trailer of The Wonder Years in the video player below.

What is The Wonder Years?

“Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, “The Wonder Years” is a new original coming-of-age comedy that tells the story of the Williams family during the late 1960s, all through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean’s hopeful and humorous recollections of his past spotlight the ups and downs of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter and lessons along the way.”- ABC

(Information provided by ABC)