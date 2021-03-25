ABC Presents ‘Sesame Street: 50 years of Sunny Days’, a two-hour special airing April 26

This image released by HBO shows the cast of “Sesame Street” during a celebration of their 50th season of the popular children’s TV show. (Richard Termine/HBO via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Homelessness, multicultural representation, autism, refugee crises and addiction are just a few of the social issues fearlessly tackled by “Sesame Street” for over a half a century. On Monday, April 26 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4, ABC presents “Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days,” a two-hour documentary special produced by TIME Studios, highlighting the 50-year impact of this iconic show and the nonprofit behind it, Sesame Workshop.

The documentary features special guests including W. Kamau Bell, Gloria Estefan, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Whoopi Goldberg, Christopher Jackson, John Legend, Lucy Liu, Olivia Munn, Questlove, Chrissy Teigen and Usher. Additional participating celebrities to be announced at a later date. The special can be viewed the next day on demand.

For over 50 years, “Sesame Street” has addressed and explained diversity, equity, and inclusion around the globe by using the universal tools of music, empathy and celebrity. Through its iconic shows and targeted outreach, Sesame Workshop has found ways to make these daunting and seemingly impossible conversations accessible to people of all ages, usually delivered with the help of a furry friend. “Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days” reflects upon the efforts that have earned “Sesame Street” unparalleled respect and qualification around the globe, including addressing their responsibility to social issues that have historically been seen as taboo such as racial injustice. This special also chronicles the creation and introduction of a Black family of “Sesame Street” Muppets, Wes and Elijah Walker, a father-and-son duo who are at the heart of Sesame Workshop’s new racial justice initiative Coming Together.

For TIME Studios, the production is directed by Rebecca Gitlitz and executive produced by Alexa Conway and Ian Orefice.