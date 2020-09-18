ABC News names Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes co-anchors of ‘GMA3: what you need to know’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Today ABC News announced that Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been named co-anchors of “GMA3: What You Need to Know.” Starting Monday, September 21 at 1:00 p.m. ET, Robach and Holmes will bring viewers the latest news, information and human interest stories that GMA3 has been known for since March. They will be joined by ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton with the latest breaking medical news informing GMA3 viewers about how to stay safe and healthy during the pandemic and beyond.

For the past six months, GMA3 has reported on the major stories of 2020, including the pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement and protests against police brutality, the Presidential Election, the devastation of Hurricane Laura and other natural disasters.

“Amy has expertly guided our viewers through the events of the past few months with skillful reporting and big interviews. I’m thrilled that T.J. will join her at the helm with his gift for storytelling. We will continue to count on Dr. Jen and her medical expertise to help us navigate the pandemic and what comes next,” said Catherine McKenzie, Executive Producer. “We think the combination of Amy, T.J. and Jen is an unmatched team in daytime television at a time when viewers are hungry for straightforward news and information.”

In addition to her role on GMA3, Amy Robach is the co-anchor of “20/20” and reports for “Good Morning America” and across ABC News. Since joining ABC News in 2012, Robach has interviewed countless newsmakers, including New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on his COVID-19 response; Hunter Biden, in an exclusive news making interview after becoming the focal point of a political firestorm over his foreign business deals; Gretchen Carlson, in her first television interview on sexual harassment in the workplace; and Monica Lewinsky, in her first network interview in over a decade.

Along with his GMA3 duties, T.J. Holmes is an ABC News Correspondent reporting for “Good Morning America” and covering a wide range of stories including the impact of COVID on professional sports, the death of Chadwick Boseman and an incredible “Tell T.J.” series which spotlights viewers who go above and beyond in their communities. Holmes recently spoke exclusively with Jeopardy host Alex Trebek following his diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.

Dr. Jennifer Ashton is ABC News’ Chief Health and Medical Correspondent. She has reported on the biggest medical and health stories, including the U.S. maternal mortality epidemic, the Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM) outbreak among children, and the latest research and information on mental illness and the suicide crisis in America. Ashton is a board-certified OB-GYN with a Master’s degree in nutrition.

“GMA3: What You Need to Know” airs weekdays at 1:00 p.m. ET| 12:00 p.m. CT on ABC and 4:00 p.m and 6:00 p.m. ET on ABC News Live. “GMA3” is produced by ABC News Live, the network’s streaming news network, and Catherine McKenzie is Executive Producer.

ABC News Live is available for streaming on Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube TV, Amazon’s news app on Fire tablets and Fire TV devices, Xumo, Sling TV, fuboTV, Facebook, Twitter, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC mobile apps, and standalone ABC News Live apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku and Apple TV.