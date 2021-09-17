ABC celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with ‘Soul of a Nation: Corazón de América’ special this Friday

SOUL OF A NATION – Singer-songwriter Ozuna performs on “Soul of a Nation Presents: Corazón de América – Celebrating Hispanic Culture” airing Friday, September 17 at 8pm EDT on ABC. (ABC/Gaby Jones) OZUNA, GIO BENITEZ

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- September is Hispanic Heritage Month, and ABC is hosting the ultimate television fiesta through the return of “Soul of a Nation: Corazón de América’- Celebrating Hispanic Culture.” The one-hour special airing at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, “honors the contributions and achievements of the diverse culture of more than 60 million people who claim Latino and Hispanic heritage in the United States,” ABC said.

Featured in the special is a monologue performed by Actor John Leguizamo, performance by Reggaeton singer and songwriter Ozuna, sit-down interview between White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega and civil rights legend Dolores Huerta, conversations between Sunny Hostin and Latino activists and leaders, and interviews with renowned Latino athletes, TV personalities, and music artists.

Actor Benjamin Bratt and Peter Bratt are this year’s hosts. Together the pair as well as staff from ABC News will lead the program all while commemorating unique stories and the rich culture of the Hispanic community.

Watch a sneak peek of the upcoming special and tune in Friday evening on My ABC WOTV4!