ABC announces new and returning programming slate for 2020-2021 Primetime season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Get your binge-watching snacks ready now! ABC revealed its programming slate for the 2020-2021 primetime season and let’s just say that you’ll be glued to your TV screens!

Many of your favorite shows are making an epic return, and there are a few new series that will be making a grand debut!

The new slate includes “renewals for 19 series and two straight-to-series orders from its current crop of pilots.”– ABC

See the full list of programming below and check back soon for the official TV schedule.

New Series

Synopsis provided by ABC

Big Sky

From visionary storyteller, David E. Kelley (“Big Little Lies”) comes “Big Sky,” a thriller created by Kelley, who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season. Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken. Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, “Big Sky” is executive produced by David E. Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and C.J. Box and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the award-winning studio unit of the global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios.

Cast: Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie, with John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski and Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt.

Call Your Mother

From Kari Lizer (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”), this multicamera comedy follows an empty-nester mom who wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought. “Call Your Mother” is produced by Sony Pictures Television & ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios.

Cast: Kyra Sedgwick as Jean Raines, Rachel Sennott as Jackie Raines, Joey Bragg as Freddie Raines, Patrick Brammall as Danny, Emma Caymares as Celia and Austin Crute as Lane.

Supermarket Sweep

Returning Series

· “20/20” (Season 43)

· “American Housewife” (Season 5)

· “American Idol” (Season 4)

· “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (Season 31)

· “The Bachelor” (Season 25)

· “The Bachelorette” (Season 16)

· “blackish” (Season 7)

· “The Conners” (Season 3)

· “Dancing with the Stars” (Season 29)

· “The Goldbergs” (Season 8)

· “The Good Doctor” (Season 4)

· “Grey’s Anatomy” (Season 17)

· “A Million Little Things” (Season 3)

· “mixedish (Season 2)

· “The Rookie” (Season 3)

· “Shark Tank” (Season 12)

· “Station 19” (Season 4)

· “Stumptown” (Season 2)

· “Who Wants to Be A Millionaire” (Season 2)