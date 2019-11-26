ABC announces mid-season premiere dates for 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- With both new and returning shows in 2020, be sure to stay up to date when all of the shows premiere.

January:

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Sunday, Jan. 5 from 7:00-8:00 p.m.

The Bachelor: Monday, Jan. 6 from 8:00-11:00 p.m.

JEAPORDY! The Greatest of All Time: Tuesday, Jan. 7 from 8:00-9:00 p.m.

mixed-ish: Tuesday, Jan. 7 from 9:00-9:30 p.m.

black-ish: Tuesday, Jan. 7 from 9:30-10:00 p.m.

Emergence: Tuesday, Jan. 7 from 10:00-11:00 p.m.

Modern Family: Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 9:00-9:31 p.m.

Single Parents: Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 9:31-10:00 p.m.

Stumptown: Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 10:00-11:00 p.m.

The Good Doctor: Monday, Jan. 13 from 10:00-11:00 p.m.

The Goldbergs: Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 8:00-8:30 p.m.

Schooled: Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 8:30-9:00 p.m.

American Housewife: Friday, Jan. 17 from 8:00-8:30 p.m.

Fresh Off the Boat: Friday, Jan. 17 from 8:30-9:00 p.m.

The Conners: Tuesday, Jan. 21 from 8:00-8:30 p.m.

Bless this Mess: Tuesday, Jan. 21 from 8:30-9:00 p.m.

Station 19: Thursday, Jan. 23 from 8:00-9:00 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy: Thursday, Jan. 23 from 9:00-10:00 p.m.

A Million Little Things: Thursday, Jan. 23 from 10:00-11:00 p.m.

February:

The Oscars: Sunday, Feb. 9 from 8:00-11:00 p.m.

For Life: Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 10:00-11:00 p.m. — New show: “For Life,” inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., is about prisoner Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock), who becomes a lawyer, litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. His quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to get back to the family he loves—his estranged wife (Joy Bryant) and daughter (Tyla Harris)—and reclaim the life that was stolen from him.

American Idol: Sunday, Feb. 16 from 8:00-10:00 p.m.

The Rookie: Sunday, Feb 23, from 10:00-11:00 p.m.

April:

How to Get Away with Murder: Thursday, Apr. 2 from 10:00-11:00 p.m.