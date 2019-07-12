ABC announces ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ will end after sixth season

The hit show “How to Get Away with Murder” concludes with a killer sixth season.

ABC has announced that the sixth season of “How to Get Away with Murder” will be its final. The hit show, which began back in 2014, will return for its last season Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10:00 p.m. The final episodes follow Professor Annalise Keating’s (Viola Davis) class through their final semester in law school. The deception, fear and guilt binding Keating to her students prove deadlier than ever.

Viola Davis earned the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2015, making her the first woman of color to win an Emmy Award in that category. On top of that, Davis has been awarded with two SAG Awards, a People’s Choice Award and an NAACP Image Award for her portrayal of Annalise Keating.

Pete Nowalk, the creator of “How to Get Away with Murder,” stated that “deciding to end this series was a brutal decision…but Annalise Keating’s journey has always had a clear ending”. He went on to thank ABC and ABC Studios for “the opportunity and creative freedom,” and to the “brilliant cast, writers, and crew for dedicating themselves to the most rewarding experience of [my] career over the last six years,”. Nowalk made a point to personally thank the fans and viewers of the show and stated “the only reason the show exists is because of your loyalty and enthusiasm. I can’t wait for you all to see how it ends, with twists and turns and all the craziness we love to create every Thursday night. Buckle up.”

“How to Get Away with Murder” stars Academy Award winner Viola Davis as Professor Annalise Keating, Billy Brown as Detective Nate Lahey, Jack Falahee as Connor Walsh, Aja Naomi King as Michaela Pratt, Matt McGorry as Asher Millstone, Charlie Weber as Frank Delfino, Liza Weil as Bonnie Winterbottom, Conrad Ricamora as Oliver Hampton, Rome Flynn as Gabriel Maddox and Amirah Vann as Tegan Price.

Tune in to MyABCWOTV on Thursday, September 26, from 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. to catch the first episode of the final season of “How to Get Away with Murder”.