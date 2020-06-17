ABC announces 2020-2021 Prime-time TV schedule with ‘DWTS’, ‘The Bachelorette’, and more

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The long awaited ABC prime time schedule is finally here!

Last month, we revealed a list of series that are making a comeback sometime this year and in 2021!

On Wednesday, June 17, ABC unveiled the days and times that you can binge-watch all of your favorite shows at home! See below and don’t forget to set your DVR’s and reminders!

All-new original programming includes “Big Sky”, “Call Your Mother” and the revival of “Supermarket Sweep” with Leslie Jones.

Returning fan favorites include “The Bachelorette”, “America’s Funniest Home Videos”, “American Housewife”, “The Conners”, “Dancing with the Stars”, “The Goldbergs”, “The Good Doctor”, “Grey’s Anatomy”, “A Million Little Things”, “The Rookie”, “Shark Tank”, “Station 19”, “StumpTown”, “20/20”, and “Who Wants to be a Millionaire”.

Series including: “American Idol”, “The Bachelor”, “Black-ish”, and “Mixed-ish” are set to return later in the season.

ABC’s prime-time schedule is as follows (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific).