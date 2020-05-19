ABC and PEOPLE highlight ‘The Story of Soaps’ in 2-hour Primetime special

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- There’s a new ABC Primetime special coming to your TV screens tonight and you’ll definitely want to tune in!

On Tuesday, May 19, at 8:00 pm, ABC and PEOPLE will present “The Story of Soaps,” a two-hour television event that will showcase the iconic impact of the soap opera.

“The Story of Soaps” explores how no genre of television has laid deeper roots into our cultural consciousness and serialized storytelling than the soap opera. In today’s shifting television landscape, “The Story of Soaps” traces how female creators migrated from radio to television to become the dominant force in daytime for more than three decades. Today, that legacy is alive and well all over prime time and reality, and much of what propels modern television traces its roots back to those first sprawling, steamy storylines. “The Story of Soaps” takes an extensive look at this iconic, impactful genre and the cultural phenomenon its massive impact has had on the world at large. ABC

Watch and listen to an array of experts and notable voices illustrate this remarkable story by tuning in to the documentary event at 8:00 pm on My ABC WOTV4!

