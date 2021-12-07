‘Abbott Elementary’: Tyler James Williams and Janelle James talk ABC’s newest sitcom premiering Tuesday, Dec.7

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- West Michigan, get ready to laugh your head off! At 9:30 pm on Tuesday, Dec. 7, Abbott Elementary premieres on My ABC WOTV4!

In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers —and a slightly tone-deaf principal —are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do —even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

In preparation for the series hilarious debut, our Digital Reporter Morgan Poole caught up with two of the series cast, Tyler James Williams (Gregory Eddie) and Janelle James (Ava Coleman). Learn about what viewers can expect, the dynamic between a powerhouse of comedians on set, and how it feels to work alongside a talented crew in the featured interview.

Abbott Elementary stars Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

Quinta Brunson serves as writer and executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions.

The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. The pilot episode is written by Quinta Brunson and directed by Randall Einhorn.