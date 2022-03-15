‘Abbott Elementary’ renewed for a second season on ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- ABC’s highest-rated comedy telecast, Abbott Elementary, is being renewed for season two! The broadcasting company recently revealed the highly-anticipated news in an official statement to ABC affiliate stations.

“We are pleased to announce the renewal of “Abbott Elementary” for a second season.”

While a specific season two premiere date has not been announced, viewers can still enjoy new episodes of the comedic mockumentary on My ABC WOTV4. Here’s a preview of “Open House” airing at 9 pm on Tuesday, March 22.

(ABC/Scott Everett White) JANELLE JAMES

What to expect during a new episode

“It’s Open House night at Abbott Elementary, and while Janine prepares to meet her struggling student’s mother, the rest of the faculty uses the time to relax. Gregory is taken aback when he learns how Ava got the principal job, and later, Barbara’s daughter’s visit creates a commotion in more ways than one,” ABC says.

“Open House” was written by Brian Rubenstein and directed by Jen Celotta.

What is Abbott Elementary?

Abbott Elementary is a workplace comedy featuring a group of dedicated, passionate teachers —and a slightly tone-deaf principal —who are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do —even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

Prior to the premiere of Abbott Elementary on Tuesday, Dec. 7, Morgan Poole had the chance to interview the cast! Catch the interview in the video player featured below.