A special sneak peek at ‘The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons–Ever’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Bachelor Nation has had it pretty rough this year!

After a wild season of “The Bachelor” starring Peter Weber, the cancellation of “The Bachelorette” and “The Bachelor and Paradise, due to COVID-19, and the season finale of the franchise’s latest addition, “Listen To Your Heart”, fans have been wondering what’s next?

Well, every Monday beginning June 8th at 8:00 pm, Chris Harrison will take fans on a trip down memory lane by revisiting some of the most dramatic moments ever from “The Bachelor” franchise!

(ABC) SEAN LOWE, KAITLYN BRISTOWE, BEN HIGGINS

In a 10-episode series entitled, “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons—Ever!”, viewers will get to re-watch devastating rose ceremonies, passionate proposals, unexpected new arrivals, dramatic meltdowns, biggest breakups, and, of course, the most romantic moments!

The weekly retrospectives will also include virtual catch-ups with fan-favorite Bachelor alumni, checking on the latest in their lives after their final rose.

Brace yourselves! This will be one of the most epic series ever!