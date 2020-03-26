‘A Million Little Things’: Here’s what to expect during ‘Til Death Do Us Part’ finale

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- It’s been an incredible Season 2 of “A Million Little Things”, but the time has come for it to end.

The highly anticipated, “Til Death Do Us Part?” finale premieres Thursday night at 10 pm on My ABC WOTV4!

During the heart-wrenching final episode, viewers can expect loads of plot twists!

As Eddie and Katherine prepare to renew their vows, Eddi receives a blast from the past that may drastically affect his marriage.

Eddi learns more about his involvement in the lake incident that resulted in the tragic death of his friend. If you can recall, Eddi was the last person to see his friend, Alex, alive before she drowned in a lake years prior. Eddi has been seeking to know what really happened, and he may finally get the answers that he’s been longing for!

Meanwhile, Eve is going into labor and is rushed to the hospital to give birth. Rome and Regina are looking to adopt Eve’s child, but their dreams of becoming parents may be shut down.

Last but not least, Gary and Maggie are dealing with issues of their own. Just when Gary seems to be moving on from his former relationship with Maggie, she drops the ultimate bombshel l!

>>> Take a sneak peak below and tune into “A Million Little Things” Thursday night at 10pm on My ABC WOTV4!