A glimpse inside "Emergency Call" season finale: Accidents, overdose and cliffhanger

by: Morgan Poole

EMERGENCY CALL “Texting Trouble”. Photo courtesy of abcanet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Season one of the popular unscripted series, “Emergency Call” is set to conclude on Friday, July 2, at 8 PM on My ABC WOTV4! Here’s a look at what’s to come during the finale episode.

“911 call takers will receive gripping phone calls involving domestic disputes in Austin, Texas, and Ogden, Utah; a motorcycle flying off a ramp in Waukesha, Wisconsin; a New Orleans, Louisiana, man found unconscious after a possible drug overdose; and climbers in Wasilla, Alaska, stranded on a mountain cliff,” ABC revealed.


