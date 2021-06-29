A glimpse inside “Emergency Call” season finale: Accidents, overdose and cliffhanger

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Season one of the popular unscripted series, “Emergency Call” is set to conclude on Friday, July 2, at 8 PM on My ABC WOTV4! Here’s a look at what’s to come during the finale episode.

“911 call takers will receive gripping phone calls involving domestic disputes in Austin, Texas, and Ogden, Utah; a motorcycle flying off a ramp in Waukesha, Wisconsin; a New Orleans, Louisiana, man found unconscious after a possible drug overdose; and climbers in Wasilla, Alaska, stranded on a mountain cliff,” ABC revealed.



Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.