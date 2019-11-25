A classic returns! When to catch “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” on MY ABC WOTV 4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The Thanksgiving beloved classic “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” is coming back this season! Watching this movie with the whole family is the perfect way to focus on thankfulness the day before the big holiday hits!

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” is again about the humorous life of Charlie Brown. On Thanksgiving day, Charlie and his little sister are ready to go to their Grandmother’s house for Thanksgiving dinner. Things quickly go wrong when Charlie Brown’s friends invite themselves over expecting a Thanksgiving dinner! Charlie Brown and his friends learn the meaning of sharing and giving thanks for all they have.

As always, the “Peanuts” based cartoon is always guaranteed to put a smile on viewers’ faces, whether they are five or fifty! Be sure to tune in on November 27 at 8:00 p.m. for the hour long show.