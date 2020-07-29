72nd Emmy Awards: Leslie Jones, Josh Gad, Laverne Cox & Tatiana Maslany reveal 2020 nominees

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The countdown to the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards has officially begun! On Tuesday, the Television Academy released the full list of nominees virtually, amping up TV fanatics around the world! American comedian, Leslie Jones, hosted the big reveal alongside actor, Josh Gad. Laverne Cox and Tatiana Maslany also joined in on the fun by presenting additional nominees!

Is your favorite actor, actress, or series in the running to win the shiny gold award? There’s only one way to find out! View the complete list of nominees.

Now that the nominees are revealed, it’s time to mark our calendars! The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards takes place virtually on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4! Watch with us and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to see which actors and shows win big!