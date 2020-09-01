54th Country Music Awards: View the complete list of 2020 nominees

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The Country Music Association has announced the nominees for “The 54th Annual CMA Awards,” with Miranda Lambert topping the list at seven nominations – making CMA Awards history as the first female artist to accumulate a record-breaking 55 total career nods. This record was previously held by Reba McEntire, who earned her 51st nomination this year. Other top nominees include Luke Combs with six nominations – including his first-ever nod for Entertainer of the Year; Maren Morris with five nods; Dan + Shay, producer Jay Joyce and Carly Pearce each securing four; and Justin Bieber, Ashley McBryde and Keith Urban each up for trophies in three categories during the live broadcast, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at 8 p.m.-11 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!

Alongside newcomer Combs for Entertainer of the Year, Eric Church, Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Urban return with nominations for the night’s highest honor.

First-time CMA Awards nominees are Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Gabby Barrett, Bieber, Justin Clough, David Coleman, Jim Cooley, Luke Dick, Sam Ellis, Ray Fulcher, Caylee Hammack, Hozier, Zach Kale, Rob McNelley, Buckley Miller, Scott Moffatt, Randy Montana, Jonathan Singleton, Sam Siske, Derrick Southerland, Chris Tomlin, Tenille Townes and Laura Veltz.

Combs and Pearce revealed select nominees on ABC’s “Good Morning America” today, live from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. Immediately following the live broadcast, Andress and Barrett revealed the remaining CMA Awards categories in addition to the CMA Broadcast Awards finalists via live stream hosted by Ashley Eicher, host of Apple Music Country’s “Guest List Radio with Ashley Eicher,” on CMA’s YouTube and Facebook as well as GoodMorningAmerica.com and GMA’s Facebook.

“This year’s nominees represent the passion, creativity and hope our world could use more of these days. From record-shattering milestones to reaching across genre lines, these finalists are outstanding examples of the craft and camaraderie country music holds deeply,” says CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern. “As we navigate the coming months and look to properly honor our nominees and the community, we are committed to delivering the safest and most memorable live television experience our artists, creators and fans could ask for. We cannot wait to reveal our two incredible CMA Awards hosts in just a few weeks, and we look forward to celebrating country music this November!”

MIRANDA LAMBERT – SEVEN NOMINATIONS

Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year (“Bluebird”), Album of the Year (“Wildcard”), Song of the Year (“Bluebird”), Musical Event of the Year (“Fooled Around And Fell In Love”), Music Video of the Year (“Bluebird”)

Lambert tops this year’s CMA Awards nominations with seven, adding to her previous 48 nominations and 13 wins. She is now the most nominated female artist in CMA Awards history, a record previously held by Reba McEntire. She scores her fourth nomination for Entertainer of the Year and 14th nomination for Female Vocalist of the Year, which she has won seven times. Lambert receives her fifth Album of the Year nomination for “Wildcard,” produced by Jay Joyce, as well as her fifth Song of the Year and eighth Single of the Year nomination for “Bluebird.” “Bluebird” was written by Lambert, Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby, produced by Joyce, and mixed by Joyce and Jason Hall. She also scores her seventh nomination in the Musical Event of the Year category for “Fooled Around and Fell in Love,” featuring Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack, produced by Joyce.

LUKE COMBS – SIX NOMINATIONS

Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year (“Beer Never Broke My Heart”), Album of the Year (“What You See Is What You Get”), Song of the Year (“Even Though I’m Leaving”), Song of the Year (“I Hope You’re Happy Now”)

Combs scores six CMA Awards nominations this year, adding to his previous six nominations and three wins. Combs is a first-time nominee in three categories – Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year and Single of the Year. “What You See Is What You Get” was produced by Scott Moffatt. “Beer Never Broke My Heart” was produced by Moffatt and mixed by Jim Cooley. The reigning Song of the Year winner, Combs receives a double nomination in the Song of the Year category for “Even Though I’m Leaving,” written by Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III and Ray Fulcher; and “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” recorded by Carly Pearce and Lee Brice and written by Combs, Randy Montana, Pearce and Jonathan Singleton. Combs scores his third nomination for Male Vocalist of the Year, which he won in 2019.

MAREN MORRIS – FIVE NOMINATIONS

Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year (“The Bones”), Song of the Year (“The Bones”), Musical Event of the Year (“The Bones”), Musical Event of the Year (“Fooled Around and Fell in Love”)

Morris receives five CMA Award nominations, adding to her previous 16 nominations and two wins. She scores her fifth nomination for Female Vocalist of the Year and third nomination for Single of the Year and Song of the Year. A double nomination this year for Musical Event of the Year earns Morris five total nominations in this category. “Bones” was written by Morris, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz, and produced and mixed by Greg Kurstin. “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” was recorded by Miranda Lambert, featuring Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack, and produced by Joyce.

JAY JOYCE – FOUR NOMINATIONS

Single of the Year (“Bluebird”), Album of the Year (“Never Will”), Album of the Year (“Wildcard”), Musical Event of the Year (“Fooled Around and Fell in Love”)

Joyce is a 20-time CMA Awards nominee this year, adding four to his previous 16 nominations. Joyce scores his eighth Single of the Year nomination for producing Miranda Lambert’s “Bluebird.” The song was mixed by both Joyce and Jason Hall. He receives his 11th Album of the Year nomination with two nods in the category this year for producing Lambert’s “Wildcard”and Ashley McBryde’s “Never Will.” Joyce is a first-time nominee for Musical Event of the Year with Lambert’s “Fooled Around and Fell in Love,” which he produced. Joyce has won four CMA Awards previously – two for both Album of the Year and Single of the Year.

DAN + SHAY – FOUR NOMINATIONS

Vocal Duo of the Year, Single of the Year (“10,000 Hours”), Musical Event of the Year (“10,000 Hours”), Music Video of the Year (“10,000 Hours”)

Dan + Shay score four nominations for this year’s CMA Awards, adding to their previous 10 nominations and one win. They receive their seventh nomination for Vocal Duo of the Year, which they won in 2019. “10,000 Hours,” featuring Justin Bieber, scores three nominations – Single of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year. The song was produced by Dan Smyers (of Dan + Shay) and mixed by Jeff Juliano. The music video was directed by Patrick Tracy. Smyers scores two solo nominations as well for his production work on “10,000 Hours” in the Single of the Year and Musical Event of the Year categories.

CARLY PEARCE – FOUR NOMINATIONS

New Artist of the Year, Song of the Year (“I Hope You’re Happy Now”), Musical Event of the Year (“I Hope You’re Happy Now”), Music Video of the Year (“I Hope You’re Happy Now”)

Pearce receives four CMA Awards nominations this year, adding to her previous New Artist of the Year nomination in 2019. She scores her second nomination for New Artist of the Year and is a first-time nominee in three categories – Song of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year. “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” recorded with Lee Brice, was written by Pearce, Luke Combs, Randy Montana and Jonathan Singleton and produced by busbee, who earns his eighth CMA Awards nomination posthumously. The music video was directed by Sam Siske.

ASHLEY McBRYDE – THREE NOMINATIONS

Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year (“Never Will”), Musical Event of the Year (“Fooled Around and Fell in Love”)

Ashley McBryde scores three CMA Awards nominations this year, bringing her total nominations to four with one win for New Artist of the Year in 2019. McBryde is a first-time nominee in three categories – Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year and Musical Event of the Year. “Never Will” was produced by Jay Joyce and John Peets. “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” was recorded by Miranda Lambert, featuring Maren Morris, Elle King, McBryde, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack, and produced by Joyce.

JUSTIN BIEBER – THREE NOMINATIONS

Single of the Year (“10,000 Hours”), Musical Event of the Year (“10,000 Hours”), Music Video of the Year (“10,000 Hours”)

Bieber is a first-time CMA Awards nominee for his collaboration with Dan + Shay on their single “10,000 Hours.” He is nominated in three categories – Single of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year. The song was produced by Dan Smyers (of Dan + Shay) and mixed by Jeff Juliano. The music video was directed by Patrick Tracy. Bieber has worked with various artists including Diplo, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Ludacris, Nicki Minaj and Ed Sheeran; however, this is his first collaboration in the Country genre.

KEITH URBAN – THREE NOMINATIONS

Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year (“Be A Light”)

Urban scores three CMA Awards nominations this year, bringing his total count to 50 nominations and 12 wins. He is now a 13-time Entertainer of the Year nominee, bringing home that trophy two times previously. He has now been nominated 16 times for Male Vocalist of the Year with three wins. Urban receives his sixth Musical Event of the Year nomination for Thomas Rhett’s “Be A Light,” which features Urban, Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin. He has previously taken home the Musical Event award four times.

Voting

Winners of “The 54th Annual CMA Awards” will be determined in a final round of voting by eligible voting CMA members. The third and final ballot will be emailed to CMA members Thursday, Oct. 1. Voting for the CMA Awards final ballot ends Tuesday, Oct. 27 (6:00 p.m. CDT).

“The 54th Annual CMA Awards” is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the executive producer; Alan Carter is the director, and David Wild is the head writer.

“THE 54th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS” – FINAL NOMINEES (by ballot category order):

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

· Eric Church

· Luke Combs

· Miranda Lambert

· Carrie Underwood

· Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to artist(s), producer(s), and mix engineer

· “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

Producer: Dan Smyers

Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano

· “Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs

Producer: Scott Moffatt

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

· “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

· “The Bones” – Maren Morris

Producer: Greg Kurstin

Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin

· “I Hope” – Gabby Barrett

Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale

Mix Engineer: Buckley Miller









ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to artist and producer(s)

· “Heartache Medication” – Jon Pardi

Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi

· “Never Will”– Ashley McBryde

Producers: Jay Joyce, John Peets

· “Old Dominion”– Old Dominion

Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion

· “What You See Is What You Get”– Luke Combs

Producer: Scott Moffatt

· “Wildcard”– Miranda Lambert

Producer: Jay Joyce

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to songwriters

· “Bluebird”

Songwriters: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert

· “The Bones”

Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz

· “Even Though I’m Leaving”

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher

· “I Hope You’re Happy Now”

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton

· “More Hearts Than Mine”

Songwriters: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

· Miranda Lambert

· Ashley McBryde

· Maren Morris

· Kacey Musgraves

· Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

· Eric Church

· Luke Combs

· Thomas Rhett

· Chris Stapleton

· Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

· Lady A

· Little Big Town

· Midland

· Old Dominion

· Rascal Flatts

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

· Brooks & Dunn

· Brothers Osborne

· Dan + Shay

· Florida Georgia Line

· Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to artists and producer(s)

· “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

Producer: Dan Smyers

· “Be A Light” – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban

Producer: Dann Huff

· “The Bones” – Maren Morris with Hozier

Producer: Greg Kurstin

· “Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)

Producer: Jay Joyce

· “I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Producer: busbee

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

· Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

· Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

· Rob McNelley, Guitar

· Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar

· Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to artist(s) and director

· “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

Director: Patrick Tracy

· “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

Director: Trey Fanjoy

· “Homemade” –Jake Owen

Director: Justin Clough

· “I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Director: Sam Siske

· “Second One To Know” – Chris Stapleton

Director: David Coleman

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

· Jimmie Allen

· Ingrid Andress

· Gabby Barrett

· Carly Pearce

· Morgan Wallen

“THE 54th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS” – FINALISTS FOR BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (by market size):

National

· “American Country Countdown” (Kix Brooks) – Westwood One

· “The Blair Garner Show” (Blair Garner and “Off Eric” Garner) – Westwood One

· “CMT After Midnite” (Cody Alan) – Premiere Networks

· “Country Countdown USA” (Lon Helton) – Westwood One

· “The Mayor of Music Row” (Charlie Monk) – Sirius XM Satellite Radio

Major Market

· “Angie Ward” – WUBL, Atlanta, Ga.

· “Chris Carr & Company” (Chris Carr, Kia Becht, and McKaila Granning) – KEEY, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.

· “Double-L” (Lois Lewis) – KNIX, Phoenix, Ariz.

· “Fitz in the Morning” (Cory Fitzner) – KNUC, Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.

· “Paul Schadt & Sarah Lee in the Morning with Producer Geof” (Paul Schadt, Sarah Lee and Geof Knight) – WKKT, Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill, N.C.-S.C.

Large Market

· “The Big Dave Show (“Big Dave” Chandler, Chelsie Shinkle, Jason Statt and Ashley Hempfling) – WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio

· “Jim, Deb & Kevin” (Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt and Kevin Freeman) – WFMS, Indianapolis, Ind.

· “Lexi & Banks” (“Lexi” Elena Abatgis and “Banks” Jared Danielson) – KUBL, Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo, Utah

· “Obie & Ashley” (“Obie” Obed Diaz and Ashley Morrison) – WWKA, Orlando, Fla.

· “Ridder, Scott and Shannen” (“Ridder” Shaun Ridderbush, Scott Dolphin, and Shannen Oesterreich) – WMIL, Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.

Medium Market

· “Brent Michaels” – KUZZ, Bakersfield, Calif.

· “Clay & Company” (Clay Moden, Rob Banks, and Val Townsend) – WYRK, Buffalo-Niagara Falls, N.Y.

· “Kenn McCloud” – KUZZ, Bakersfield, Calif.

· “Scott and Sarah in the Morning” (Scott Wynn and Sarah Kay) – WQMX, Akron, Ohio

· “Steve & Gina In The Morning” (Steve Lundy and Gina Melton) – KXKT, Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.- Iowa

Small Market

· “Big Rick In The Morning” (“Big Rick” Daniels) – WGGC, Bowling Green, Ky.

· “Bobby & Steve (and Mandi!)” (Bobby Cook, Steve Schwetman and Mandi Turner) – WKYQ, Paducah, Ky.

· “Brent and Candy – The Cat Pak Morning Show” (Brent Lane and Candy Cullerton) – WYCT, Pensacola, Fla.

· “Officer Don & DeAnn” (“Officer Don” Evans and DeAnn Stephens) – WBUL, Lexington-Fayette, Ky.

· “Steve And Jessica Mornings” (Steve Waters and Jessica Cash) – WFLS, Fredericksburg, Va.









“THE 54th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS” – FINALISTS FOR RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (by market size):

Major Market

· KNUC – Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.

· KSCS – Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas

· KYGO – Denver-Boulder, Colo.

· WXTU – Philadelphia, Pa.

· WYCD – Detroit, Mich.

Large Market

· KNCI – Sacramento, Calif.

· KUBL – Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo, Utah

· WMIL – Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.

· WUBE – Cincinnati, Ohio

· WWKA – Orlando, Fla.

Medium Market

· KATM – Modesto, Calif.

· WHKO – Dayton, Ohio

· WQMX – Akron, Ohio

· WUSY – Chattanooga, Tenn.

· WXCY – Wilmington, Del.

Small Market

· KKNU – Eugene-Springfield, Ore.

· WBYT – South Bend, Ind.

· WKXC – Augusta, Ga.

· WXBQ – Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.-Va.

· WXFL – Florence-Muscle Shoals, Ala.

