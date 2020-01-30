5 awesome reasons to watch the 2020 Oscars!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The countdown to the 2020 Oscars, also known as the Academy Awards, has begun! While there’s plenty of other ways to spend a Sunday night, we want to share a few reasons as to why you should tune into this year’s award show on Feb. 9, 2020 at 8pm on My ABC WOTV 4!

1. You’ll dance & sing the night away!

credit: gettyimages

Of course, award shows are all about recognizing talented individuals across multiple industries, but a large portion of these shows include entertaining event-goers and global audiences around the world!

The official list of this year’s musical performers have been revealed, and let’s just say you’ll be having a mini concert in your living room!

Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz, and Randy Newman will perform nominated songs during the ceremony!

In addition, expect a special performance from 4x Grammy-award winning artist, Billie Eilish!

2. A-listers and rising stars will share the spotlight!

For the second year in a row, the Oscars will be hostless! *Gasp*

This means that some of Hollywood’s biggest and upcoming stars will take the stage and present throughout the ceremony! Sharing is caring, right?

While we won’t know what to expect from each presenter, one thing is for certain…different folks bring different personalities so this year should be nothing short of entertaining!

Those taking the stage include:

via @TheAcademy (Twitter)

3. Your favorite actress, actor, or movie may win!

credit: abcanet

Is your favorite actress, actor, or film nominated for an Oscar? If so, wouldn’t you want to see them win? If this isn’t a great reason to tune in, then I don’t know what is!

View the complete list of nominees here!

4. See who rocks the red carpet

credit: gettyimages

Yes-movies are amazing, but so are stylish outfits! As always, the hottest celebs are expected to hit the red carpet, but not all will slay! Who will serve looks and who will miss the mark? You’ll get to decide as live coverage from the red carpet kicks off at 6:30pm!

View some of last year’s looks here!

5. WOTV 4 will be watching with you!

That’s right! Whether you plan on watching alone or with a group of friends, just know that we’ll be watching with you! And better yet, we’ll also be live-tweeting throughout the entire show! Woohoo! Be sure to follow us on Twitter! (@wotv4women)

Join us for a night of fun by tuning into the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb.9, 2020 at 8pm on My ABC WOTV 4!