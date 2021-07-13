2021 American Music Awards, produced by Jesse Collins, returns Sunday, Nov. 21, on ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Music’s hottest night, the American Music Awards (AMAs), returns live from The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21! ABC and dick clark productions recently enlisted Emmy-nominated producer Jesse Collins as this year’s showrunner and executive producer.

An April 25, 2021 photo shows Jesse Collins at the “The Oscars” at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. ( Photo courtesy of ABC via Getty Images) JESSE COLLINS

A Nov. 22, 2020 photo shows rapper Lil Baby performing at the American Music Awards, hosted by Taraji P. Henson at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo courtesy of ABC via Getty Images) LIL BABY

“MRC has had the pleasure of collaborating with phenomenal artists and producers across various genres and proudly welcomes Jesse Collins as showrunner of the iconic American Music Awards,” said MRC Co-CEO Modi Wiczyk. “Jesse and his team bring tremendous creative firepower, expertise that spans multiple genres and formats, and an innovative mindset that makes them our ideal partners to shepherd this show into the future.”

The award show will feature star-studded performances from global superstars to kick off its 49th year. The AMA’s honors musical artists in numerous genres, such as Rap/Hip-Hop, Pop/Rock, Soul/R&B, Latin, Adult Contemporary, Contemporary Inspirational, EDM, Soundtrack, Country, and Alternative Rock.

While ABC and the AMAs haven’t listed its 2021 nominees, fans will soon be able to vote for their favorite artists to snag an award for New Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Video of the Year, Favorite Song and Artist of the Year.



Stay tuned for the upcoming list of nominees, and set your reminders to watch the 2021 American Music Awards with us on My ABC WOTV4! #AMAs

(Information provided courtesy of ABC/dgepress)