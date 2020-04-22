2020 NFL Draft: How to watch, when to watch, and what to expect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- When does the 2020 NFL draft start? Where can I watch it, and will anything be different this year?

Many of us have some burning questions when it comes to one of the biggest televised events in sports! This year, the 2020 NFL draft was set to kick off in Los Vegas, but will now be held virtually due to the COVID-19 crisis. Although it was a difficult decision for the league to make, the pandemic will not stop the draft prospects dreams of making it into the big league come true!

Here’s how you can tune in…

Where to watch:

Stream the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25, on My ABC WOTV4!

The draft schedule is listed below in Eastern Standard Time (EST)

Thursday, April 23: Round 1 (starts at 8 p.m.)

Friday, April 24: Rounds 2-3 (starts at 7 p.m.)

Saturday, April 25: Rounds 4-7 (starts at 12 p.m.)

What to expect:

“ABC’s primetime telecasts of the NFL Draft will be led by hosts Rece Davis, Jesse Palmer and Maria Taylor. ABC will focus on the journey of the NFL Draft prospects, as viewers go up close and personal to understand the part their families play in their success and the hard work involved in attempting to become an NFL Draft selection. Davis, Palmer, Taylor and Rinaldi will be in studio in Bristol.”- ABC



