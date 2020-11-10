2020 CMA Awards returns Nov. 11 with thrilling line up of performers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- It’s almost time to bring out the cowboy hats, guitars and microphones! Country music’s hottest night, “The 54th Annual CMA Awards“, returns on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4. Some of music’s biggest stars are preparing to take the big stage live at Nashville’s Music City Center.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring all of these incredible performances to life next Wednesday night and give our artists the chance to come together, in a big way, on television for the first time in months.” – Robert Deaton, CMA Awards Executive Producer

Country music superstars, Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker are teaming up to host the awards and present a groundbreaking tribute performance.

I look forward to the CMA Awards every year because of the incredible performances and the opportunity to celebrate the year in Country Music,” says Rucker. “To be invited to host this year’s awards alongside Reba—are you kidding me?! —is an absolute honor. Even though this year will look a little different than normal, I know that we’re all eager for a night of musical celebration, and this year’s show definitely won’t disappoint!

Here’s a look at the full line up of performers:

This year’s award show will kick off with a grand performance from Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Jenee Fleenor and Ashley McBryde.

Additional performers include:

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett feat. Charlie Puth

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber

Florida Georgia Line

Miranda Lambert

Little Big Town

Ashley McBryde

Reba McEntire with Darius Rucker

Marren Morris

Old Dominion

Jon Pardi

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Rascal Flatts

Darius Rucker feat. Lady A.

Keith Urban

Morgan Wallen

A collaboration by Thomas Rhett, Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin.

Tune in to the 54th Annual CMA Awards Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!



