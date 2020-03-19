20 ABC Shows you can binge-watch at home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- With coronavirus concerns and social distancing still on the rise, millions of American’s find themselves staying indoors.

Although it seems like the outside world is shutting down around us, staying home with our loved ones or by ourselves can be beneficial!

Why not use this spare time to exercise, declutter our living spaces, or better yet-binge-watch our favorite ABC shows?

Below is a list of ABC shows that you can enjoy throughout the week! Grab your remotes and turn your channels to My ABC WOTV4!

credit: gettyimages

SUNDAY:

America’s Funniest Home Videos, credit: abcanet

7:00PM- America’s Funniest Home Videos

8:00PM- American Idol

10:00PM- The Rookie

MONDAY:

credit: abcanet

8:00PM- American Idol

10:00PM- The Good Doctor

11:35PM- Jimmy Kimmel Live

TUESDAY:

The Conners, credit: gettyimages

8:00PM- The Conner’s

8:30PM- Bless This Mess

9:00PM- Mixed-ish

9:30PM- Black-ish

10:00PM- For Life

WEDNESDAY:

The Goldberg’s, credit: abcanet

8:00PM- The Goldberg’s

8:30PM- Schooled

9:00PM- Modern Family

9:31PM- American Housewife

10:00PM- Stumptown

THURSDAY:

Station 19, credit: abcanet

8:00PM- Station 19

9:00PM- Greys Anatomy

10:01PM- A Million Little Things

11:35PM- Jimmy Kimmel Live

FRIDAY:

Shark tank, credit: abcanet

8:00PM- Shark Tank

9:01PM- 20/20

11:35PM- Jimmy Kimmel Live

SATURDAY:

8:00PM- Shark Tank

9:00PM- American Idol