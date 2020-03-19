20 ABC Shows you can binge-watch at home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- With coronavirus concerns and social distancing still on the rise, millions of American’s find themselves staying indoors.
Although it seems like the outside world is shutting down around us, staying home with our loved ones or by ourselves can be beneficial!
Why not use this spare time to exercise, declutter our living spaces, or better yet-binge-watch our favorite ABC shows?
Below is a list of ABC shows that you can enjoy throughout the week! Grab your remotes and turn your channels to My ABC WOTV4!
SUNDAY:
7:00PM- America’s Funniest Home Videos
8:00PM- American Idol
10:00PM- The Rookie
MONDAY:
8:00PM- American Idol
10:00PM- The Good Doctor
11:35PM- Jimmy Kimmel Live
TUESDAY:
8:00PM- The Conner’s
8:30PM- Bless This Mess
9:00PM- Mixed-ish
9:30PM- Black-ish
10:00PM- For Life
WEDNESDAY:
8:00PM- The Goldberg’s
8:30PM- Schooled
9:00PM- Modern Family
9:31PM- American Housewife
10:00PM- Stumptown
THURSDAY:
8:00PM- Station 19
9:00PM- Greys Anatomy
10:01PM- A Million Little Things
11:35PM- Jimmy Kimmel Live
FRIDAY:
8:00PM- Shark Tank
9:01PM- 20/20
11:35PM- Jimmy Kimmel Live
SATURDAY:
8:00PM- Shark Tank
9:00PM- American Idol