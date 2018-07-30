"Dancing With the Stars Juniors" judges revealed

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - The judges for the "Dancing With the Stars" spinoff series that pairs celebrity kids with tiny professional dancers were announced Monday, July 30th on Good Morning America.

Get ready for a trio unlike any other!

"Dancing With the Stars: Juniors" will feature Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, two-time Mirror Ball champ Val Chmerkovsky and "La La Land" choreographer Mandy Moore.

Introducing your #DWTSJuniors judges!!! ⭐️ @iamValC @nopenother @Adaripp pic.twitter.com/bLutKfiQH6 — Dancing with the Stars: Juniors (@DWTSJuniors) July 30, 2018

"Dancing With the Stars: Juniors" will premiere on Sunday, Oct. 7 on My ABC WOTV 4.