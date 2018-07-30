ABC

"Dancing With the Stars Juniors" judges revealed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - The judges for the "Dancing With the Stars" spinoff series that pairs celebrity kids with tiny professional dancers were announced Monday, July 30th on Good Morning America.

Get ready for a trio unlike any other!

"Dancing With the Stars: Juniors" will feature Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, two-time Mirror Ball champ Val Chmerkovsky and "La La Land" choreographer Mandy Moore.

 

"Dancing With the Stars: Juniors" will premiere on Sunday, Oct. 7 on My ABC WOTV 4.

