"Bachelor in Paradise" season 5: the most dramatic cast yet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - With summer in full swing, it’s time for a new group of former breakout bachelors and bachelorettes to take another shot at love! The cast will live together in a dreamy oasis in Mexico, with surprise contestants showing up at random times throughout the journey.
“Bachelor in Paradise” returns Tuesday, August 7 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on My ABC WOTV 4. Starting the following week, the show will air Mondays and Tuesdays (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT).
Below is the “Bachelor in Paradise” cast:
Angela Amezcua of “The Bachelor” 21 (Nick)
Annaliese Puccini of “The Bachelor” 22 (Arie)
Astrid Loch of “The Bachelor” 21 (Nick)
Bibiana Julian of “The Bachelor” 22 (Arie) and “The Bachelor Winter Games”
Chelsea Roy of “The Bachelor” 22 (Arie)
Chris Randone of "The Bachelorette" Season 14 (Becca)
Connor Obrochta of :The Bachelorette" Season 14 (Becca)
David Ravitz of “The Bachelorette” 14 (Becca)
Eric Bigger of “The Bachelorette” 13 (Rachel)
Joe Amabile of “The Bachelorette” 14 (Becca)
John Graham of “The Bachelorette” 14 (Becca)
Jordan Kimball of “The Bachelorette” 14 (Becca)
Kendall Long of “The Bachelor” 22 (Arie)
Kenny Layne of “The Bachelorette” 13 (Rachel)
Kevin Wendt of “The Bachelor Winter Games” and “The Bachelorette” Canada
Krystal Nielson of “The Bachelor” 22 (Arie)
Nick Spetsas of “The Bachelorette” 14 (Becca)
Nysha Norris of “The Bachelor” 22 (Arie)
Tia Booth of “The Bachelor” 22 (Arie)
Wells Adams and Yuki Kimura (bartenders)
Additional cast will be announced at a later date.
As they have some fun in the sun, America will witness whether these contestants will fall in love... or are reintroduced to heartbreak. This season will be sure to feature shocking twists, surprises, unexpected guests and some of the most unlikely relationships in “Bachelor” history.
Which romantic hopefuls will follow in the footsteps of Jade and Tanner or Carly and Evan? And for anyone wondering where Paradise could lead them, newly engaged Ashley and Jared have proven that anything is possible when it comes to true love!