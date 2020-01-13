Abby Huntsman leaves ‘The View’ to help with father’s Utah governor campaign

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- All good things must come to an end.

On Monday’s episode of “The View”, Abby Huntsman announced that she will be departing from the show in order to assist her father with his Governor of Utah campaign and to spend more time with her young family.

"Today, I'm saying goodbye."@HuntsmanAbby announces she is leaving @TheView to help run her father's campaign for governor of Utah: "It's not often in life that you get these moments to go fight for something that you are so passionate about." https://t.co/VTJUxjEuW6 pic.twitter.com/XsGahw3VPc — The View (@TheView) January 13, 2020

The 33-year-old daughter of the former U.S Ambassador to Russia and former Governor of Utah joined “The View” in September 2018.

She concluded her participation on the show alongside co-hosts, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, and Sunny Hostin.

It’s a very bittersweet departure, but Huntsman is looking forward to starting a new chapter!