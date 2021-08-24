AARP Michigan celebrates 20 years of serving the community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- For over two decades, AARP Michigan has been committed to servicing the community through volunteerism, the launch of various projects and local events. During AARP Real Possibilities, State Director Paula D. Cunningham joins AARP staff and volunteers to discuss the progression of the organization over the years.

Guests include:

– Jim Kirschensteiner, AARP Michigan Volunteer

– Karen Kafantaris, AARP Michigan Associate State Director.

– Careena Eggleston, Communications Specialist, AARP Michigan

Watch in the video player above

About AARP Real Possibilities

AARP Real Possibilities by AARP Michigan is a weekly TV show which airs every Tuesday on WOTV 4 Women in West Michigan at noon. Real Possibilities strives to improve the quality of life for older adults with advice and insights to show life’s real possibilities from partner businesses in Michigan.

All episodes are archived here for you to stream 24/7/365, so enjoy the shows and discover all the real possibilities for you!

(Sponsored by AARP Michigan)