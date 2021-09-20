A local’s guide to West Michigan apple orchards, cider mills, pumpkin patches and corn mazes to explore this Fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- It’s that time of year when the weather begins to cool down, leaves change from standard greens to vibrant hues of red and orange, and Michiganders start swapping their shorts and sandals for sweaters and boots! Fall is upon us as well as the opportunity to delight in the season’s festivities. If you’re looking for activities to do with family, friends, or to treat yourself to, then look no further. We’ve saved you a few google and yelp searches by curating the ultimate Fall guide to exploring apple orchards, cider mills, corn mazes and pumpkin patches in West Michigan!



Enjoy and happy Fall y’all!

Apple Orchards & Cider Mills

GRAND RAPIDS

Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery | 3142 4 Mile Rd NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

For 100 years, Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery has been a staple in the West Michigan community. Visit this family-friendly destination packed with 125 acres of land to explore. Visitors can also enjoy nature trails, corn mazes, hayrides, petting zoos, u-pick, wine tastings and much more!

Hours: Mon-Sat 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Sun noon-6 p.m.

Moelker Orchards & Farm Market | 9265 Kenowa Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 4953

Fall Harvest fun has returned to Moelker Orchards & Farm Market! Stop by the family farm to pick fruit and pumpkins, soak in scenic views, cruise through the farm on horse-drawn wagon rides and listen to farm-related stories during storytimes at the orchard.

Hours: Market & Bakery open Mon-Friday at 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sat. 8 am-5:30 p.m.

Hill Bros Orchards & Cider Mill | 6259 Peach Ridge NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544

Known for their award-winning Apple Cider made on-location, Hill Bros Orchards & Cider Mill has been a part of several Michigan family’s traditions since 1843. Although the farm does not offer U-pick, farm staff still invite visitors to pick a variety of apples from large bins! Visit their website to see the 15+ varieties of picked apples the farm offers.

Wells Orchards | 8993 Kenowa Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI, 49534

Are you a fan of farmer’s markets, and also love partaking in fall activities? Head on over to Wells Orchards. Not only will visitors find fresh produce at two market locations (indicated on Well’s Orchards website), but they can also enjoy a plethora of September happenings! This time of year, Wells Orchards offers pumpkin picking, apples and fresh cider, and wagon rides through their beautiful apple orchards.

Hours: Mon-Sat 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm Market | 3025 6 Mile Road, Grand Rapids, MI, 49544

Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm Market is a one-stop-shop for all things fall! U-pick apple season is open as well as live music on the farm throughout the month. Visitors can also stroll through an 8-acre, trivia-based corn maze.

Hours: Varies by day and can be viewed on the farm’s official website.

LANSING

Clearview Orchards | 1051 Barry Rd, Haslett, MI, 48840

Clearview Orchards invites the community to pick McIntosh, Jonathon and Honey crisp apples among others. While no pets are allowed, families and kids can get an up-close experience with farm animals on-site.

Hours: Mon-Fri 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sat 9:30 am-5 p.m.

Sun 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Country Mill Orchard & Cider Mill | 4648 Otto Road, Charlotte, MI, 48813

Honeycrisp apples, sunflowers, donuts and cider slushies await at Country Mill Orchard & Cider Mill! Stop by for a day of Autumn adventures as you pick a variety of fruits, relax on a wagon ride, or stop by the farmers market to purchase and bring home a fresh pie!

Hours: (September-October) Tues-Sat 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sun 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Markillie Orchard | 5200 North Latson Rd, Howell, MI, 48855

The first apple trees were planted at Markillie Orchards in 1988 and since then, the Orchard has grown into a vast space offering fall fun to families. Take a tour through the small barn which sells cider, donuts, apples, jams and homemade soups. Or spend the day outdoors which offers a great playing area for families and children.

(U-pick unavailable)

Hours: Fri 2- 5 p.m.

Sat-Sun 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

KALAMAZOO

Gull Meadow Farms | 8544 Gull Road, Richland, MI, 49083

Visit Gull Meadow Farms this season to check off all activities listed on your Autumn bucket list! The farm offers a u-pick apple orchard and pumpkin patch, 5-acre corn maze, a giant pumpkin drop, candy cannon and much more!

Hours: Varies by day and activities and can be viewed on the farm’s official website

Husted’s Farm Market and Cider Mill | 9191 W Main St, Kalamazoo, MI, 49009

For over 55 years, Husted’s Farm Market and Cider Mill has specialized in homegrown fruits and vegetables grown in South West Michigan. Right now, the farm offers u-pick apples, strawberries, sweet cherries and peaches to take home. On the farm, visitors can also find homemade jams, cider, salsas and more unique products.

Hours: (Sept-Oct) Open daily from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.

VerHage Fruit Farm and Cider Mill | 8619 West ML Ave, Kalamazoo MI, 49009

With a motto of “Fun, fruit and family”, it’s clear why the VerHage Fruit Farm and Cider Mill has become a staple in Kalamazoo since 1960. Plan a trip to this “must-see” Autumn spot to indulge in quality fruits, a renowned cider among locals, donuts, caramel apples, fudge and homemade pies. Plus, explore a variety of fall attractions such as their u-pick areas and traditional hayrides.

Hours: Open 9 am- 6 p.m. until Nov. 24.

MUSKEGON

Kooistra Orchards | 11694 S Maple Island Rd, Twin Lake, MI 49457

Get ready to pick apples or stock up on pre-picked produce at Kooistra Orchards! All throughout September, visitors can get your hands-on limited addition apples and crops.

Hours: U-pick is available on Fri-Sat of each week from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.

HOLLAND

Crane Orchards | 6054 124th Ave, Fennville, MI 49408

You’re familiar with apple picking, corn mazes and hayrides! Now, what about cow trains? Enjoy fall with the ultimate seasonal experience at Crane Orchards. Visit for a full day or stay for as long as you want! Crane Orchards also offers a vacation rental house on Hutchins Lake right next to their stunning orchards.

Hours: Sat-Sun noon-5 p.m.

Corn Mazes

GRAND RAPIDS

Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm Market | 3025 6 Mile Road, Grand Rapids, MI, 49544

Fruit Ridge Hayride Corn Maze | 11966 Fruit Ridge Ave, Kent City, MI 49330

Deep Roots Produce Corn Maze | 8570 84th St SE, Caledonia, MI 49302

Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery | 3142 4 Mile Rd NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

New Salem Corn Maze | 4516 24th St, Door, MI 49323

LANSING

Grand River Corn Maze | 5781 W Grand River RD. Fowlerville, MI 48836

Shawhaven Farm | 1826 Rolfe Rd, Mason, MI, 48854

Bestmaze Corn Maze | 3803 Noble Rd, Williamston, MI, 48895

Barkham Creek Farms | 181 Haslett Rd, Haslett, MI, 48840

BATTLE CREEK

M60 Corn Maze | 8220 M 60, Union City, MI, 49094

KALAMAZOO

Harvest Moon Acres | 18725 Michigan 40, Gobles, MI 49055

HOLLAND

Witches of New Salem Corn Maze | 4516 24th Street Dorr, MI 49323

Pumpkin Patches

Did we miss a location on our list?