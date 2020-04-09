A-List Event Group & local businesses team up to ease burden on special events affected by COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- In times of trial and uncertainty, we can all rise up together by uplifting one another. The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically impacted many of our lives, but we still have the ability to overcome this adversity!

The A-List Event Group came up with the wonderful idea to join forces with several small businesses across Grand Rapids and offer support to those impacted by the health crisis. With the “Stay home, Stay safe” order still in place, several individuals and organizations have had to reschedule weddings, and corporate or charity events.

The Mackinac House, The Lit, Heritage Barn Co., A-List Event Group, Tiberius Images, Chasing VanitySalon, Grand Rapids Bride, GRNow, Grand Rapids Live, and Oncore A/V have all banded together to provide a variety of giveaways to deserving affected couples and/or entities.

About the Giveaway:

The Mackinac House Bed & Breakfast will be donating a complimentary 2 night “fall mini-moon” on Mackinac Island

The Lit & Heritage Barn Company will EACH be donating complimentary event space.

The Lit

The Heritage Barn Company

A-List Event Group will be donating a 4-hour DJ entertainment package

Tiberius Images will be donating a photography package

Grand Rapids Bride will be donating complimentary tickets to the 2021 Grand Rapids Wedding Affair

Chasing Vanity Salon will be donating hair, makeup, and skin treatments…for charity/special events

GRnow will be giving away an advertising package – winners to be hand-picked by the individual entities and donated to the organization or couple that is most deserving.

The giveaway will be capped off by a 2 hour long livestream featuring music compliments of DJ Brevin of A-List Event Group, with the support of Grand Rapids Live and OnCore A/V – with contest winners to be announced at the conclusion of the stream.

How to enter:

Individuals or businesses can be nominated for these prizes by visiting: www.alisteventgroup.com/giveaway.

The live stream celebration and giveaway announcement can be viewed at twitch.tv/GrandRapidsLive

During this challenging time, let’s all remember to continue to support one another and remain proactive and resilient!