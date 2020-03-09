A guide to West Michigan wedding venues

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV)- They popped the question, you said yes, and now it’s time to start planning the wedding!

If you’re like most people, then you might be thinking, “Where do I start?” Well, we’ve got you covered…the venue! From rustic , lakeshore, or traditional venues, here’s a detailed list of some of the best places in West Michigan to host your dream wedding!

Southwest Michigan

The Michigan Princess riverboat in Lansing is a unique option to make your wedding the most memorable day! Take in beautiful views of the Grand River, a delicious catered dinner, and dance the night away with your loved ones. The boat is fully enclosed so you can enjoy your day no matter the weather!

Bay Pointe Inn in Gun Lake offers stunning views from all of their featured locations-whether it be the garden, lakeside, or ballroom! With the choice of seasonal and local contemporary or traditional menus, give your guests a special experience they’ll never forget.

Awe your guests with a first dance under the stars at the Air Zoo in Portage. The indoor exhibit hall showcases immense history and personality making it a rare wedding destination.

The Battle Creek area has everything that you’ll need to plan your big day. Find traditional and romantic farm venues, photographers, florists, and more!

Dreaming of a gorgeous historic estate? Get married at the beautiful Kellogg Manor House or the Lakeside Pagoda Garden! With romantic views of Gull Lake, on-site lodging, rehearsal dinners, and wedding showers, you’ll have a wonderful experience!

Additional South West Michigan Venues

Central West Michigan

Muskegon County is the perfect destination for a beautiful and affordable wedding! With Lake Michigan views, historic sites, lakeside resorts, or exquisite ceremony halls, there is something for everyone! Visit Muskegon is even prepared to help you with all your wedding planning needs!

The Ludington area also offers options for everyone between their indoor and outdoor facilities to sandy beaches showcasing the beautiful Lake Michigan. For help planning, visit Pure Ludington’s wedding planning guide to create the most magical day!

Along the lake, Holland is a wedding hub!

Conveniently located near Chicago, Detroit, and Grand Rapids Ford International Airport, Holland is a great and easy spot for your out-of-town family and guests! Holland is known for their award-winning downtown, Lake Michigan beaches, inland lakes, and historic Dutch attractions. Choose from several award-winning venues to fit your style and budget. Call or visit Holland Visitors Bureau for more details and list of venues such as Boatwerks restaurant, CityVu hotel, Holland Civic Center and more!

With two locations available in Grand Rapids and Holland, New Holland Brewing Company is a versatile and unique spot for rehearsal dinners, bridal showers, or wedding receptions! Visit the Catering and Private Events team for more information about either space.

Also downtown Grand Rapids…

The beautiful Amway Grand Plaza Hotel! With four different ballrooms to choose from, well trained staff, catering options, and more, it’s the perfect spot for your wedding ceremony and reception.

For a sophisticated and modern feel, there’s the newly renovated ballroom at the JW Marriott. Or the Courtyard by Marriott with free wedding cake, valet parking, a sales coordinator, and more!

Near the hotels is the Grand Rapids Public Museum! Give your guests a unique experience with exhibitions, whimsical photo locations, and views of downtown and the Grand River.

More Central West Michigan wedding locations

North West Michigan

Traverse City is the perfect wedding destination year round with beauty in every season. The spring brings stunning cherry blossoms, fall has gorgeous yellow-orange colors, winter brings glistening white snow and summer has the deep blue of the great lakes. With so many stunning venues, there is truly something for everyone! Find all the many locations and important details at Traverse City’s event planning guide!

Host your wedding at the award winning vineyard estate, Black Start Farms near Suttons Bay. With yard games, dinner, dancing, and cocktails all tailored to you, it is sure to be the perfect day!

Whether your hosting hundreds of your friends and family, or a smaller more intimate wedding, Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville can do it all. Their staff is on deck to make your day run smoothly! Also located in Thompsonville is the Iron Fish Distillery. Have your wedding in the restored barn on the 119 acre farm and bask in the backdrop of the surrounding forest.

Dreaming of a princess wedding?

Castle Farms in Charlevoix is the perfect historical and romantic setting. Their reception rooms range for every size and style with garden rooms, regal stone walls, and stunning cathedral windows. The property offers courtyards, gardens, fountains, and paths, endless places for photo opportunities! In addition to their stunning setting, Castle Farms has a dedicated list of staff to make sure your day is everything you’ve ever wanted!

For a restored theater, a gallery space, to a grand ballroom, Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts is the place to be! This unique and historic venue is located downtown Manistee near all the shops and restaurants for your guests to explore.

30 miles northeast of the beautiful Traverse City, is Shanty Creek in Bellaire! Shanty Creek can accommodate any size gathering with their villages, entertainment, outdoor venues, and award-winning dining.

The Petoskey Area

Bay Harbor, along the beach is a beautiful beach spot to tie the knot! With Bay Harbor Village Hotel & Conference Center and the Inn at Bay Harbor, Autograph Collection, you’ll be sure to remember your day!

Downtown Petoskey is Stafford’s Perry Hotel, with access to Little Traverse Wheelway and Bayfront Park for exploration. The hotel is a quaint and beautiful location conveniently located with accommodations for all your guests.

Boyne Mountain Resort offers brides a full service experience, where relaxation is a priority! With the beautiful grounds and excellent service, you and your guests will leave beaming!

More North West Michigan Venues!

Upper Peninsula

On the beautiful small island of Mackinac Island, is the award winning Mission Point Resort. Generations of horse-drawn carriages, amazing views, and unmatched romance. This is a stunning, storybook location that will awe everyone!

Also on Mackinac Island is the romantic Harbour View Inn, near one of the island’s most beloved gardens. This charming venue, with a Victorian Gazebo for vow exchanges, can host an intimate ceremony or reception for up to 40 guests.

Dreaming of an off-the-grid wedding? The Keweenaw Adventure Company in Copper Harbor is perfect get away destination for adventurous couples! From kayaking Lake Superior, canoeing, mountain biking, and more, this will be a day you and your guests never forget!

More Upper Peninsula venues!

(List provided by the West Michigan Tourist Association)