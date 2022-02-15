A discussion on voting with MI Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The issue of voting rights and legislation continues to be a growing topic of discussion across the United States. During a new episode of AARP Real Possibilities, AARP MI State Director Paula D. Cunningham joins Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to discuss critical issues affecting local communities.

Learn about Jocelyn’s journey to becoming Michigan Secretary of State, the security of future elections, how to stay informed on voting rights, and ways to ensure voter’s are being heard by lawmakers.

For additional information on voter’s rights in Michigan visit Aarpmi.org/leavemivotealone.

What is AARP Real Possibilities?

AARP Real Possibilities by AARP Michigan is a weekly TV show which airs every Tuesday on WOTV 4 Women in West Michigan at noon. Real Possibilities strives to improve the quality of life for older adults with advice and insights to show life’s real possibilities from partner businesses in Michigan.

All episodes are archived here for you to stream 24/7/365, so enjoy the shows and discover all the real possibilities for you!

(Sponsored by AARP Michigan)