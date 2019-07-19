8 Easy to follow campfire recipes the whole family will love

There’s something about cooking around a campfire that makes you feel nostalgic. Whether you’re completely off-grid or just feel like cooking in your backyard, be sure to include the whole family with these delicious and easy to make campfire recipes.

Campfire Quesadillas

The perfect twist to an old-time favorite camping snack.

Stuffed French Toast

Creamy Mascarpone paired with juicy blackberries makes the best filling for your french toast.

Campfire Nachos

Easy and customizable!

Pizza Mountain Pies

So good you’ll want to make these at home!

Grilled Pizza Chicken Sandwhich pic.twitter.com/Mimbm9xjSD — FoodPorn (@ItsFoodPorn) December 13, 2015

Grilled foil-pack Cheesy Fries

Campfire Breakfast Burger

Have it for breakfast or dinner.

Breakfast biscuits with soft scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage and chicken

Butter Garlic Herb Steak Foil Packets

The perfect melt-in-your mouth steak!

Beef Steak Cooking On Grill With Side Dishes Wrapped In Foil

Tin Foil Monkey Bread

Perfectly sweet and soft.