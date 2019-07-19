8 Easy to follow campfire recipes the whole family will love

WOTV4Women

by: WOTV4 Women Intern: Madison Mussow

Posted: / Updated:

There’s something about cooking around a campfire that makes you feel nostalgic. Whether you’re completely off-grid or just feel like cooking in your backyard, be sure to include the whole family with these delicious and easy to make campfire recipes.

Campfire Quesadillas

The perfect twist to an old-time favorite camping snack.

View this post on Instagram

#smores #smoreswrap #smoresday @familyfunmag

A post shared by Valeria Tegoletto (@valeria.meditaloha) on

Stuffed French Toast

Creamy Mascarpone paired with juicy blackberries makes the best filling for your french toast.

Campfire Nachos

Easy and customizable!

Pizza Mountain Pies

So good you’ll want to make these at home!

Grilled foil-pack Cheesy Fries

Campfire Breakfast Burger

Have it for breakfast or dinner.

Breakfast biscuits with soft scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage and chicken

Butter Garlic Herb Steak Foil Packets

The perfect melt-in-your mouth steak!

Beef Steak Cooking On Grill With Side Dishes Wrapped In Foil

Tin Foil Monkey Bread

Perfectly sweet and soft.

Homemade caramel monkey bread with brown sugar and lemon zest on a blue stone background

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon