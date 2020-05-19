6 fun ways to celebrate Memorial Day 2020 at home!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Grab your red, white, and blue! Memorial Day is only a few days away and it’s time to prepare for this year’s celebration.

Although our plans may be a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are still plenty of ways to enjoy the holiday with your family while staying safe at home!

1. Celebrate Heroes across the country by tuning in to the National Memorial Day concert.

gettyimages

Every year, PBS honors our Servicemen and Women by hosting a “National Memorial Day Concert”. The televised celebration features star-studded performances, documentary footage, and heartfelt readings that honor military personnel and their families at home.

You can tune in to this year’s event on Monday, May 24th at 8:00 pm (EST). Additional information can be found here.

2. Pay your respects to a hero

gettyimages

Although Memorial Day is a usually a time to gather with your family or friends, don’t forget to take a moment to remember the purpose of the holiday. Be sure to honor a soldier by making a social media post, flying a flag, calling a family member or a friend who is military personnel, or even stopping by your local cemetery to drop off/donate flowers to fallen heroes.

3. Wear red, white, and blue & decorate your home in Memorial Day decorations!

gettyimages

Show your pride by wearing your favorite red, white, and blue outfit! You can also stop by your local grocery or crafts store to purchase cool Memorial Day themed décor for your home!

4. Chalk Art

gettyimages

During this challenging time, our local communities can use a bit of encouragement! Share sweet messages to your neighbors by writing/drawing kind images or phrases. Grab some chalk and unleash your inner artist.

Drawings can include stars, the American flag, and hearts for soldiers.

Sayings/phrases can include, “Thank you Veterans”, “Honoring those who served”, “We love our country’s heroes”.

5. Get some fresh air with your family

gettyimages

If you’re looking for a safe alternative to staying indoors on Memorial Day, then grab some fresh air with your family. West Michigan has an array of walking paths and hiking trails that you can explore! Check out a list of options here

6. Have a patriotic singalong with your loved ones!

gettyimages

Feel like having a patriotic concert right in your living room? Warm-up those vocal cords and get ready to sing along to some of our nation’s most national songs. Check out a curated Memorial Day playlist here!