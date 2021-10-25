50+ easy Halloween recipes to try: Appetizer, dinner, treat, snack and drink ideas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The most spooktacular time of the year, Halloween, is coming up this Sunday! Instead of counting down the days until we can retrieve free goodies from our neighbors, why not step into the kitchen and whip up a batch of ooey, gooey, sweet, sour and salty treats?
Swap your monster mask for a chef’s hat and your broomstick for a spatula. These Halloween-themed recipes are easy to recreate and fun for the whole family to make together. Indulge at home, or bring any of these dishes to a Halloween party and watch the attendees howl over them!