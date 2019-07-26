5 Unusual things you didn’t know you could grill

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Summer is nearing an end, and if you love grilling you’ve probably ran out of new recipes to try. Wondering what other foods you can cook on your grill? Try this list of 5 unusual things to grill to switch things up!

Grilled Watermelon with Smoked Salt and Jalapeno Rings

This recipe is easy to make and takes under five minutes to grill! The Jalapeno rings make it and smoky on the outside while the juicy watermelon tastes cool and refreshing on the inside.

Grilled Romaine Salad with Bacon and Blue Cheese

Grilled romaine lettuce is the perfect way to switch your salads up this summer and add a little more flavor.

Grilled Zucchini with Herb Salt and Feta

Grilled Zucchini is the perfect snack! It’s healthy, tastes great and you don’t have to feel bad when you finish the whole plate.

Grilled Brie and Bread

This dish is super easy to make as an appetizer or after dinner snack. Brie is a sweet cheese that melts in your mouth. This recipe pairs it with warm preserves to add a little tartness and grilled bread for a delicious snack.

Grilled Vanilla French Toast

If your grill is large enough, you can fit up to 12 pieces of french toast at once! Break the grill out in the morning and make a different version of your favorite breakfast dish.