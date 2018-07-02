5 red, white, and blue desserts for July 4th

There is nothing that screams 4th of July like adding a splash of patriotism to your dessert. Check out these fun dessert ideas to add to your July 4th dinner table.

1. American Flag Fruit

Nothing says Independence Day like this fun and festive American Flag fruit display, show your patriotic side with this fruit plate at any cook out this July 4th!

2. Red, White, and Cake

Carbs don’t count on the holidays, right? Try this cake on July 4th to show off your love for America.

3. Independence Day Pie

Add this fun take on the American Flag to your 4th of July party and impress even the most patriotic guests.

4. Festive Strawberries

Enjoy some delicious strawberries with a festive kick. Bring these to any July 4th event and make even the pickiest of eaters happy.

5. Patriotic Pretzels

Patriotic pretzels! Need we say more? If the family isn’t huge strawberry fans, add the same kick to some pretzel rods for a fun July 4th treat.

