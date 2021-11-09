5 of the most wonderful holiday-themed events in Holland

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The holidays are on their way, and Downtown Holland invites the community to discover the magic of the most festive time of year! This season, there is a plethora of upcoming holiday-themed events to explore. Our friends at the West Michigan Tourist Association (WMTA) share all the jolly-good details!

Shop ’til You Drop | Friday, Nov. 12 | 7- 10 pm

Holland’s annual late-night savings event, Shop ’til You Drop, returns Friday, Nov. 12! About 40 local stores and restaurants will stay open after hours to offer holiday discounts.

“This year more than ever before, our merchants are encouraging customers to shop early for holiday gifts,” said Downtown Holland Marketing Coordinator Kara de Alvare. “Shop ’til You Drop is a fun way to encourage customers to do just that…while offering great opportunities to save on all of those gifts! And maybe a little something for yourself too!”

Holiday Open House | Friday, Nov. 20 | 5- 8 pm

Downtown Holland merchants are inviting locals to “stroll the beautifully decorated and brightly lit streets while shopping for holiday gifts you won’t find anywhere else! Shops and restaurants will be welcoming customers with free gift wrapping, holiday refreshments, merchandise discounts, giveaways and more during this popular event. The event also features appearances by Santa and his favorite elf, a reindeer petting corral, strolling carolers and chestnut roasting.

The Holiday Open House is sponsored by Downtown Holland’s own LVZ Financial Planning.

Small Business Saturday | Saturday, Nov. 27

Small Business Saturday is a day in which local shops and restaurants will take the time to thank loyal customers for supporting local businesses throughout the year! According to the WMTA, the event will feature “amazing giveaways, great discounts and fun promotions! Customers are encouraged to snap a photograph of themselves shopping small in Downtown Holland that day for the annual “Small Business Saturday Selfie Contest.” Customers can share photographs on the Downtown Holland Facebook page or tag #downtownholland on Instagram for a chance to win a $100 discount to your favorite Downtown Holland business!”

Parade of Lights | Tuesday, Nov. 30 | 6:30 pm

Santa Claus is making a grand entrance to Downtown Holland! And to kick off the final day of November with a bang, the legendary character will be “escorted by 75 floats, trucks, antique cars, walkers and marching bands…all decked out from top to bottom in thousands of sparkling lights,” said the WMTA.

If you are looking for an event to enjoy with the entire family, then add the Parade of Lights to your “to-do” list. The event begins at the corner of 8th Street and Columbia Avenue and continues west down 8th street until it reaches the Holland Civic Center.

Parade of Lights is sponsored by Gentex Corporation.

Shopping Jam | Saturday, Dec. 18 | 8- 10 am

“The early bird gets the…deals at the annual Downtown Holland Shopping Jam! Customers are encouraged to set their alarm clocks early that morning, because the earlier you shop, the more you save! During the Shopping Jam, participating shops and restaurants will be offering discounts of 30% off at least one item from 8:00 am – 9:00 am and 25% off at least one item from 9:00 am – 10:00 am. (Specific savings details will vary per business.) It’s the perfect opportunity to “wrap up” your holiday shopping while enjoying amazing discounts! The Shopping Jam is proudly sponsored by Downtown Holland’s own Waverly Stone Gastropub. Visit them at 20 West 8th Street for lunch or dinner or online at www.waverlystonepub.com for more details on their menu, upcoming events and more!”

Happy holidays! Head to Downtown Holland to make this upcoming season the best yet!

