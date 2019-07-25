5 healthy and delicious salads you need to try this summer

Looking to spend less time in the kitchen and more time outside enjoying the beautiful summer months? Salads are a the perfect way to do that! Try these 5 healthy and delicious salads to mix it up a bit this summer.

Crunchy Thai Salad with Creamy Peanut Dressing

Homemade asian peanut dressing with black sesame seeds

Each bite of this crunchy Thai salad is crisp, and full of nutrients! This salad includes kale greens, mangoes, and sweet red bell peppers and is balanced in a sweet peanut sauce. It’s the perfect on-the-go type of salad as it can be made in five minutes. Plus, added bonus it can be eaten the next day too!

Creamy Vegan Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad with Vegetables

Don’t let the word vegan scare you away from trying this creamy vegan pasta salad! This creamy, non-mayo tahini dressing, coats curly noodles, summer veggies and salty artichokes and is the perfect summer side dish or snack.

Chicken Orzo Salad

Homemade Chicken Orzo Salad with Peppers and Feta

This chicken orzo salad can be served hot or chilled, takes less than 30 minutes to prepare and makes a ton of food. There’s chicken and tender orzo, cucumbers and tomato to add texture and crunch, and onions, parsley and basil for flavor. It’s the perfect summer salad.

Grilled Chicken Mango Salad with Mango Cilantro Dressing

Holiday salad with smoked chicken, mango, avocado and arugula. Flat lay. Top view

This chicken and mango salad will fill you up and fast! It’s loaded with cucumbers, peppers avocado, and has a delicious sweet mango dressing that can even double as marinade.

Peach Salad with Grilled Basil Chicken & White Balsamic-Honey Vinaigrette

vitamin salad with grilled chicken and peach, feta cheese, raspberries, walnuts and raspberry sauce in a plate with fork over white marble table. healthy food. top view

This fresh peach salad is topped with grilled basil chicken and a sweet and tangy white balsamic vinaigrette. It can be served as a side dish or an entree and is the perfect way to use up end-of-summer peaches!

Avocado Strawberry Spinach Salad with Poppy seed Dressing

Summer salad with strawberry, avocado and spinach. White table.

This avocado strawberry spinach salad is simple, sweet and flavorful.