5 easy Fourth of July themed recipes

The fourth of July is coming up and what better way get a little patriotic than with themed food? Whether you’re hosting a get-together at home or going to a cook-out, food is always a must. Use this list of easy-to-make recipes to add that red, white and blue touch to your party.
American Flag Fruit Kabobs
What you’ll need: wooden skewers, blueberries, strawberries, bananas & serving dish
- Slice the bananas and strawberries and lay them out with the blueberries on the left
- Add a row of strawberries and a row of bananas and continue the pattern until you have an American Flag
- Stick the skewers through the fruit
- Place on serving dish & enjoy
Red, White and Blue M&M Cookie Bars
What you’ll need: 2 sticks of butter at room temperature, 1 cup granulated sugar, 1 cup firmly packed golden brown sugar, 3 large eggs, 1 ½ teaspoons of pure vanilla extract, 3 cups all-purpose flour, ¾ teaspoon of salt, ¾ teaspoon of baking soda, 1 ½ cups of red, white and blue M&M’s (plus a little extra to top with), 1 cup of mini chocolate chips
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Line a 9×13 baking dish with foil – leave some overhang to make removal easier
- Spray foil generously with nonstick cooking spray
- In the bowl of a stand mixer, beat butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar together until fluffy
- Add in eggs and vanilla extract and continue to beat
- Lower speed of mixer and add flour, baking soda and salt and mix until combined
- Add M&M’s and mini chocolate chips and give a final stir
- Transfer dough to baking dish
- Press additional M&M’s and mini chocolate chips into top of cookie dough
- Bake 30-35 minutes on oven rack in lower third of oven to prevent over browning
- Let cool and cut
Click here to visit original recipe.
Fourth of July Chocolate Dipped Strawberries
What you’ll need: Strawberries, white chocolate, blue sugar or blue sprinkles
- Melt the chocolate – place in bowl and microwave for two minutes
- Stir until the bowl has cooled
- Microwave the chocolate for 30 second intervals, stirring after each, until the chocolate is completely melted
- Dip the lower two thirds of the strawberries in the melted white chocolate
- Dip the lower third of the strawberries in the blue sugar
- Place on wax paper until completely cool and hardened
Click here to visit original recipe.
Firecracker Cake
What you’ll need: 1 box white cake mix, water, vegetable oil and egg whites called for on cake mix box, red food coloring, blue food coloring, 1 container white frosting, red, white and blue sprinkles
- Preheat oven according to cake mix directions
- Grease and flour a 12-cup Bundt pan and set to the side
- Mix cake batter as directed on box
- Pour 1 cup of the batter into a small bowl and stir in red food coloring
- Pour another cup of batter into a separate blow and stir in blue food coloring
- Pour the red cake batter into bottom of pan
- Carefully pour the white batter over red batter in pan
- Carefully pour the blue batter over white batter in pan (does not need to cover white batter completely)
- Do not mix the batter
- Bake as directed on the box
- Once cake is baked and cooled, divide the frosting evenly into 3 microwavable bowls
- Microwave 1 bowl of frosting for a few seconds until smooth enough to drizzle over cake
- With a spoon, drizzle all of the first bowl all over the cake in a striped pattern
- Repeat with remaining frosting and red food coloring, making sure red, white and blue can be seen on the cake
- Sprinkle with red, white and blue sprinkles
Click here to visit original recipe.
Patriotic Ice Cream Sodas
What you’ll need: Strawberry soda (or any type of red soda), 7-up (or any type of white soda), Blue Jones Soda (or 7-up with blue food coloring), tall glasses, and straws
- Fill a glass with scoops of ice cream
- Pour soda over top
- Let carbonation settle a little and repeat until the glass is full
- Serve immediately