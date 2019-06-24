5 easy Fourth of July themed recipes

The fourth of July is coming up and what better way get a little patriotic than with themed food? Whether you’re hosting a get-together at home or going to a cook-out, food is always a must. Use this list of easy-to-make recipes to add that red, white and blue touch to your party.

American Flag Fruit Kabobs

What you’ll need: wooden skewers, blueberries, strawberries, bananas & serving dish

Slice the bananas and strawberries and lay them out with the blueberries on the left Add a row of strawberries and a row of bananas and continue the pattern until you have an American Flag Stick the skewers through the fruit Place on serving dish & enjoy

Red, White and Blue M&M Cookie Bars

What you’ll need: 2 sticks of butter at room temperature, 1 cup granulated sugar, 1 cup firmly packed golden brown sugar, 3 large eggs, 1 ½ teaspoons of pure vanilla extract, 3 cups all-purpose flour, ¾ teaspoon of salt, ¾ teaspoon of baking soda, 1 ½ cups of red, white and blue M&M’s (plus a little extra to top with), 1 cup of mini chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Line a 9×13 baking dish with foil – leave some overhang to make removal easier Spray foil generously with nonstick cooking spray In the bowl of a stand mixer, beat butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar together until fluffy Add in eggs and vanilla extract and continue to beat Lower speed of mixer and add flour, baking soda and salt and mix until combined Add M&M’s and mini chocolate chips and give a final stir Transfer dough to baking dish Press additional M&M’s and mini chocolate chips into top of cookie dough Bake 30-35 minutes on oven rack in lower third of oven to prevent over browning Let cool and cut

Click here to visit original recipe.

Fourth of July Chocolate Dipped Strawberries

What you’ll need: Strawberries, white chocolate, blue sugar or blue sprinkles

Melt the chocolate – place in bowl and microwave for two minutes Stir until the bowl has cooled Microwave the chocolate for 30 second intervals, stirring after each, until the chocolate is completely melted Dip the lower two thirds of the strawberries in the melted white chocolate Dip the lower third of the strawberries in the blue sugar Place on wax paper until completely cool and hardened

Click here to visit original recipe.

Firecracker Cake

What you’ll need: 1 box white cake mix, water, vegetable oil and egg whites called for on cake mix box, red food coloring, blue food coloring, 1 container white frosting, red, white and blue sprinkles

Preheat oven according to cake mix directions Grease and flour a 12-cup Bundt pan and set to the side Mix cake batter as directed on box Pour 1 cup of the batter into a small bowl and stir in red food coloring Pour another cup of batter into a separate blow and stir in blue food coloring Pour the red cake batter into bottom of pan Carefully pour the white batter over red batter in pan Carefully pour the blue batter over white batter in pan (does not need to cover white batter completely) Do not mix the batter Bake as directed on the box Once cake is baked and cooled, divide the frosting evenly into 3 microwavable bowls Microwave 1 bowl of frosting for a few seconds until smooth enough to drizzle over cake With a spoon, drizzle all of the first bowl all over the cake in a striped pattern Repeat with remaining frosting and red food coloring, making sure red, white and blue can be seen on the cake Sprinkle with red, white and blue sprinkles

Click here to visit original recipe.

Patriotic Ice Cream Sodas

What you’ll need: Strawberry soda (or any type of red soda), 7-up (or any type of white soda), Blue Jones Soda (or 7-up with blue food coloring), tall glasses, and straws