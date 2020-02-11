28 Valentine’s Day events for couples, friends, and family to enjoy across Michigan!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Roses are red, violets are blue, if you’re looking a romantic Valentine’s Day getaway, then I have the perfect suggestions for you!

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, meaning the stakes are high to find the perfect location to spend some quality time with your significant other, family, or friends! If you find yourself stressing about where and how to spend the big day, take a deep breath, relax, and don’t worry! I’ve got you covered!

Between restaurants, relaxing venues, and adventurous events, there are tons of fun activities to enjoy across Michigan!

Grand Rapids

credit: gettyimages

Take your favorite person by the hand and skate the night away at Rosa Parks Circle! The World of Winter: Love on Ice event will take place on Friday, Feb. 13th, from 6:00-10:00pm. This unique experience will feature 2 for one ice skating and FREE professional photographs in front of a gorgeous ice installation.

The cost to enjoy this activity is $3 for adults and $1 for youth. (Admission price includes skate rental).

Sip a few cocktails, stare into your man or woman’s eyes, and enjoy some delicious meals! This Valentine’s Day, The B.O.B is offering a variety of sweet deals for the perfect V-day outing!

Make reservations for 3-course-dinners and cocktail extravaganza’s here

Sure- you can always order out on Valentine’s Day, but there’s nothing like throwing down in the kitchen with the person you love! Here’s a great way to spice up the night…literally.

Make your own ravioli from scratch by taking a hands-on cooking class hosted by the Downtown Market Education Foundation.

The class will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15th, from 6:00pm- 8:30pm at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market Teaching Kitchen.

The cost is $100 to participate.

Embrace the cold and take a stroll at Rosa Parks Circle for the World of Winter Ice Sculpture Walking Tour. The event takes place on Feb. 14th-16th and will feature over 50 different sculptures to view and even interact with! View tour times here.

Registration is not required but is highly recommended.

Nothing screams Valentine’s Day like some intimate dancing! Lace up your party shoes and prepare to bring your best dance moves to the Hilton Hotel in Grand Rapids, MI! On Feb. 14th, Mambo Si Entertainment will host its red carpet salsa party featuring salsa dance lessons, live performances, and tasty food!

Tickets range from $0-$60

“Early bird” General Admission tickets are currently $15.

Kalamazoo



credit: gettyimages

Wine Not? 2020 Presented by Fire Keepers Hotel

Take a trip to the 6th annual Wine Not? Winter Wine Festival Presented by Firekeepers Casino! Enjoy delicious wines from some of the best wineries across Michigan!

Valentine Wine & Chocolate Pairings

For just $10 per person you and your sweetheart can pair 4 luxurious chocolates with 4 award winning wines at 12pm, 2pm, or 4pm. Reserve your spot today!

Day Concert at the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra

From 8pm-10pm on Feb. 14th, listen to some of the most romantic love, Broadway, Opera, and film sounds with your loved one or gal pals at the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra! Purchase tickets today and view the complete music list here

Carriage Rides

Every Prince and Princess needs a carriage! Treat yourself to a carriage ride in the Cool Spring Downtown District on Feb14th-15th. The carriage holds up to 6 people if 2 children are included.

Group rides are $10

$30 per couple on a group ride

$60 for private couple ride.

Reservations are not required but are highly recommended. Learn more here

Partner Yoga

Get your stretch on with partner yoga on Feb 14th at 7pm and Feb 15 at 9pm! This workshop is designed to deepen your connection with your significant other. No experience is required. Just bring your friends, family, or partners to Sanctuary Yoga!

Holland

credit: gettyimages

Valentines Skate

Take a trip to The Rink and skate the night away on Feb 14th from 6pm-11pm. Tickets are only $15 per person and includes free pizza and a drink!

Pop Art Lips Canvas Class

Unleash your inner Picasso at the Pop Art Lips Canvas Class hosted by Art as a Lifestyle. From 6pm-9pm on Feb. 14th, learn how to create unique designs while having fun! No experience or personal materials are needed. Just show up and be ready to have a great time! Tickets are $35 and reservations must be made at least 24 hrs. in advance.

Galantine’s Night Out

Enjoy an evening of sweets, shopping, and sips with your besties on Feb. 15th from 5pm-8pm.

Edge of Midnight at Itty Bitty Bar

On Feb. 14th, join in for a soulful night of pop, rock, and blues music from 9:30pm-1:30am

For the price of one, you can enjoy a top-of-the-line meal for two on Feb. 14th from 3pm-10pm. Make reservations at The Rail House Grill today!

Battle Creek

credit: gettyimages

Prom For Adults: The Sock Hop

You don’t need to be in high school to relive prom! Have a swinging good time on Feb. 15tth from 8:00pm-12am for only $12-$100! Tickets can be purchased here

Valentines’ Karaoke & Bogo Deal All Domestic Beers

Dine and dance the night away with Shwe Mandalay Burmese Cuisine! On Feb. 14th from 5pm-10pm you can enjoy a romantic dinner and sing a duet with your bae! Also, all domestic beers are buy one get one 50% off!

Couples Massage Class

Relax and unwind with a soothing couples massage class from 4:00pm-6:30pm on Feb. 14th! This class is designed to use the power of touch to strengthen any couple’s connection! Reserve your space & register today. Tickets are on sale for $89 per couple until Feb. 13th. Regular pricing will take effect the next day!

Lansing

credit: gettyimages

Sweethearts Scavenger Hunt

For only $10 on Feb. 15th at 1pm you and your loved one can go on a wild adventure! Spend a beautiful day outdoors by joining in for a scavenger hunt of a lifetime!

Sweetheart Swim

Enjoy a fresh swim with your family at the YMCA of Lansing on Feb 14th from 6pm-7:30pm! Children 12 and under are required to bring a guest and are FREE to use the pool!

Print Your Own V-Day Undergarments

Yep! You can unleash your inner fashion designer by customizing your own underwear. On Friday Feb14th from 6pm-8pm. Join in for this fun workshop and get creative! Each registration per person comes with a pair of men’s boxer shorts and women’s underwear. 10 spots are available so register today!

Salsa Capital Beginner & Intermediate

It takes two to tango or in this case…salsa! On Feb. 14th from 8pm-12am enjoy Salsa lessons for only $5.00! This is beginner friendly, so no need to be a salsa dancing expert!

Love in Nature: Snow Shoeing

Love in most definitely in the air this Valentines Day, so why not spend the day outdoors with some snowshoeing? On Feb.15th from 10am-4pm spend the day at Woldumar Nature Center for only $5.00 per person (includes snowshoes for 1hour). Reservations aren’t required

Muskegon

credit: gettyimages

Snowshoe Hike

Enjoy a gorgeous snowshoe hike by yourself or one other person in the wooded dunes of Hoffmaster State Park! Shoes can be reserved or feel free to bring your own.

A recreation passport is required for vehicle entry into Michigan State Parks. Schedule your visit here, and retrieve a passport here.

2020 Parkas and Plates

Hit the ski trails with your favorite person at the Muskegon Winter Sports Complex. For only $8 you can enjoy an adventurous night on lighted snowshoe trails, dine on great food, and listen to live acoustic music! How romantic!

Your ticket includes a serving from each restaurant, two beverages and a trail pass. Rental skies and snowshoes are an additional $8.

The Only Cannoli

Indulge in delicious pastries at The Only Cannoli! After Feb. 15th, the pastry shop will be closing for the season! Be sure to stop by between 11am-4pm before it’s too late!

Kids Morning Skate

Have some family fun with your kids at the Jumpin’ Jupiter Skate Center in Muskegon! On Feb. 15th from 11:30am-1:30pm the entire family can enjoy morning skating to Disney channel and Kids Bop songs, play games, and enjoy tasty treats!

Admission is only $5 and roller skate rentals vary from $4-$6.

Special meal deals include a large pizza and pitcher of pop for $17.50, or a Trio meal deal (pizza, cheese bread, and a pitcher of pop for $22.

The Alley Door Club: Valentine’s Day Concert

Get down on the dance floor with The Westside Soul Surfers on Feb. 14th from 6pm-10pm! This event will take place at The Alley Door Club and will feature music, dancing, and good time!