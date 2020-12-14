GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Christmas will be here before we know it, which means it’s crunch time! Between finally purchasing all of the gifts that have been sitting in our Amazon carts for weeks and finalizing our celebration plans with our family or friends, this time of year can be hectic.

Luckily, deciding what to eat or cook doesn’t have to be overwhelming. Here’s a list of 27 delicious recipes to make that are both easy on the taste buds and your holiday to-do list!

Appetizers

Bruschetta with Tomato and Basil

Photo courtesy of Getty images

You can never go wrong with a classic Italian Bruschetta. This simple recipe is packed with flavor. All you need is some fresh basil, juicy tomatoes, mozzarella, olive oil and Italian bread. Check out Simply Happenings Recipe.

2. Caprese Candy Cane Board

How cute is this dish? Not only is it festive, but it’s tasty and super easy to make! The Baker Mama provides a step-by-step tutorial.

3.Herb and Cheese Stuffed Peppers

Photo courtesy of Getty images

This 4-ingredient appetizer is a crowd pleaser! Just warm it up before your guests arrive and voila!

Inquiring Chef shows us how to recreate this recipe!

4. Christmas Tree Cheese Board

Muy Bueno Cookbook (Pinterest)

This Christmas Tree Cheese Board adds a festive twist to the normal Charcuterie board! Just grab your favorite fruits, veggies, cheeses, meats and herbs, and arrange the items into a Christmas Tree shape.

Need some help? Check out this easy tutorial from Muy Bueno Cookbook .

5. Garlic Herb Roasted Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce

Photo courtesy of Getty images

This Garlic Shrimp recipe tastes great and it only takes 10 minutes to make! Learn how to make it with Joyful Healthy Eats.

Entrees

Spice-Rubbed Tenderloin with Mustard-Cream Sauce

Southern Living (Pinterest)

“When it comes to the tenderest of tenderloins, your spice cabinet has you covered for Christmas. The tangy mustard-cream sauce is just the kick of flavor on top.”- Southern Living

Based n that description alone, we’re sold! Learn how to make this Spiced Tenderloin by Southern Living.

2. Baked Cranberry Chicken with Rosemary

This Baked Cranberry Chicken with Rosemary is hearty, flavorful and is sure to be a hit among your holiday guests! Take a look at how to make it on The Mediterranean Dish .

3. Broiled Salmon

This Oven Broiled Salmon recipe is both healthy and mouthwatering. Easy Weeknight Recipes has a simple recipe to create this dish that’s crispy on the outside by tender and juicy on the inside.

4. Swedish Meatballs with Gravy

The Recipe Critic (Pinterest)

Pair it over some white rice, a nice veggie mix, mash potatoes, or enjoy alone. No matter how you choose to enjoy it, this Swedish Meatballs with Gravy recipe by The Recipe Critic is a win win!

5. Lemon Garlic Skillet Chicken

Photo courtesy of Getty images

This creamy and zesty skillet dinner will fill you and your guests up. The best part? It only takes 30 minutes to cook and 5 minutes to prep.

Learn how to make it with TheKitchn

Sides

Garlic Herb Roasted Potatoes Carrots and Green Beans

Yummly (Pinterest)

Grab your favorite vegetables, some garlic, mix it all up and pop everything into the oven! Cooking Classy’s Garlic Herb Roasted Potatoes is perfect for any occasion, not just the holidays!

2. Homemade Mac & Cheese

Mom on TimeOut (Pinterest)

Mac & Cheese is always a hit, but homemade Mac & Cheese is even better! Learn how to make this ooey gooey one of a kind recipe by Mom on TimeOut.

3. Christmas Salad

Fashionable Foods (Pinterest)

Nothing screams holiday cheer like a Christmas Salad! This well decorated salad pairs great with any dish and is filled with flavor and texture. Fashionable Foods has a guided tutorial.

4. Green Bean Casserole

Cafe Delights (Pinterest)

Green Bean Casserole is a popular holiday staple. If you have yet to try it, start off with Cafe Delights Stove Top Green Bean Casserole recipe.

5. Creamy Mashed Potatoes

Yellow Bliss Road (Pinterest)

Potatoes are delicious in any form! But these cheesy mashed potatoes by Yellow Bliss Road are on another level. This dish takes 15 minutes to prep and can be made 24 hours in advance of your holiday get together.

Desserts

1. No Bake Holiday Oreo Truffles

The Cozy Cook (Pinterest)

If baking’s not your thing but snacking on treats are, then The Cozy Cook’s recipe is for you! Enjoy this dessert using only 4 ingredients and no oven!

2. Mini Santa Cheesecake Bites

Chelsea Lupkin/ Delish (Pinterest)

Santa Claus is coming to town and to your dinner table. These Mini Santa Cheesecake bites from Delish are super cute, super easy to recreate and super appetizing.

3. One Pan Mini Pie Bites

Good Cook (Pinterest)

Pecan pie, pumpkin pie, apple pie- the possibilities of desserts you can enjoy in this One Pan Mini Pie Bite dish by The Good Cook are endless! You can easily swap any of the baked goods for a pie flavoring of your choice.

4. Brownie Parfaits with Nutella Syrup

Homemade Hooplah (Pinterest)

When it comes to the holidays, you can never go wrong with chocolate. It not only makes the perfect gift, but it’s also the perfect addition to any dessert menu. Learn how to make these effortless Brownie Parfaits by the Homemade Hooplah.

5. Holiday Fruit Crisp

Savory Nothings (Pinterest)

Fruit crisps are perfect for any season, especially Fall and Winter months. Not only are fruit crisps quick to prep and bake, but they can be easily customized to include your favorite fruits! Savory Nothings shows us how to create this tangy and sweet treat!

Drinks

Now that you’ve scrolled through our list of holiday dishes to try, you’ll need some good drinks to go along with all of the delicious recipes you plan on trying!

Head into the kitchen, unleash your inner barista and recreate these 7 festive holiday drinks.

Photo courtesy of gettyimages

Happy Holidays and happy dining!