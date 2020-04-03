20 Ways to keep busy during Quarantine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV)- While everyone is quarantined at home, our team has been coming up with ways to keep you and your family entertained!

Here are 20 ways to keep busy at home and have an enjoyable time while social distancing!

Learn Calligraphy

Teach yourself how to do calligraphy, it’s easier than you think! You can use a regular pen or a calligraphy pen and YouTube has tons of examples on how to learn!

Embroider something

Grab an old t-shirt or tablecloth, some embroidery floss, and a needle and get started!

Do an at home workout

Create your own workout or look to an influencer for inspiration! Between Instagram and Youtube there is no shortage of videos to help you get active.

You can also check out our ultimate list of FREE virtual workouts that you can do from home here

Learn some yoga

Yoga can be a great way to cleanse the mind while also getting in a nice stretch and workout. Similar to workouts, there is no shortage of videos to help you along the way!

Make a scrapbook or photo album

Making a photo album can be time consuming so now is the perfect time to create a book of memories! Order one online or print out the pictures yourself and fill a book with some fun decorations.

Do a puzzle!

If you have an old puzzle you’ve been waiting to complete, now is the time! If you only have one, time yourself and aim to complete it by a certain time. If you don’t have a puzzle, opt for an online jigsaw puzzle!

Read a good book, or 10!

Grab one of the books on your shelf and dive in! Or purchase an Ebook of the series you’ve been wanting to read.

Here are some of the books on the current New York Times Best Sellers list:

The Boy From the Woods by Harlan Coban

Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng

The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson

Untamed by Glennon Doyle

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

Have a movie marathon

Netflix, Netflix, Netflix! Grab a bag of popcorn and settle into the couch for a movie marathon! Some of our favorite series to binge? Harry Potter, The Hunger Games, Star Wars, Marvel movies, and more. Check out the 25 best movies on Netflix right now!

You can also watch your favorite ABC shows everyday by viewing this list of dates and times!

Meditate

Relieve some of that pent up stress by meditating! Download any meditation app from the app store or watch a yoga tutorials on YouTube to help you enter a calm mindset.

Organize your kitchen

Head over to that pesky junk drawer you’ve been avoiding and do some re-organizing! You’ve got the time on your hands so you might as well put it to good use.

Write letters to loved ones

Grab a pen and paper and write some old-fashioned letters to your friends and family! Getting a letter in the mail will put a smile on their face and is a nice break from the typical texting or calling.

Make a drawing or painting

Tap into your creative side and get artistic! Grab a pen or some paint and pass the time by trying your hand at creating something special!

Write some poetry

Try out writing a Haiku or craft your feelings into a beautiful poem. If writing poetry is not your thing, try reading some! There are so many online resources to find compelling poetry, such as Poetry Daily!

Try out new hairstyles

Whether you want to try out hairstyles on your own, or practice on a quarantine buddy, creating a new do is a great way to pass the time! Learn different kinds of braids or practice creating stunning updos! Tutorials are all over youtube and pinterest!

Learn something new about a loved one:

Quarantined with friends? Find out something new about them, it may strike up a great conversation! Or give your grandparents a call and ask them questions about their life, record it, and save it! You may want it later in life and be thankful for the new memory you’ve made.

Create an indoor scavenger hunt

This is a great one for trying to entertain little ones during quarantine! Find small and safe objects to hide around the house, and create a map or have them find items already around the house! For the kiddos who like prizes, reward their findings with a couple dollars or a yummy snack!

Learn a TikTok dance

Whether or not you want to go viral, learning a TikTok dance is a fun way to pass the time and in some physical activity, not to mention it is a funny memory to look back on!

Stretch

Stretching is an amazing thing to do for your body! Whether you’re working from home or have nothing to do, stretching is great for everyone. You’ve got the time, why not try to nail the splits while you are at it!

Clean out your wardrobe

Go through all your clothes and cleanse your closet! Empty your drawers, wipe them down, and reload, you’ll be sure to feel accomplished and de-cluttered!

Find new music

Now is a perfect time to listen to all sorts of music! Between Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, and more, there are so many outlets to discovering the best new tunes.



Keep checking out wotv4women.com for more tips and insight! Stay healthy, stay positive, and remember that we’re are all in this together!