20 easy Halloween treats to try: Desserts, snacks, meals & drinks

by: Morgan Poole

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The most spook-tacular time of the year, Halloween is coming up quick! While trick-or-treating may look differently this year, many of us are still counting down the days until we can sink our teeth—or vampire fangs—in to ooey, gooey, sweet, sour and salty treats!

Whether you plan on stopping by your favorite West Michigan dessert shop or whipping up a batch of treats in your kitchen, there are plenty of Halloween themed recipes to recreate.

Need some tasty ideas? Take a look at these fun foods and let your taste buds be the judge!

Desserts and snacking:

Spider cupcakes

The Navage Patch (Pinterest)

Ghost pretzels

Halloween Dessert Idea: White Chocolate Pretzel Ghosts | HGTV
HGTV (Pinterest)

Witch Fingers

Easy Halloween Treats and Snacks | Fun and easy Halloween treats | Simple and Tasty Halloween party food | The best Halloween party food ideas | Easy Halloween treats for kids | #TheNavagePatch #easydiy #Halloween #partyfood #Halloweentreats #Halloweensnacks | TheNavagePatch.com
The Navage Patch (Pinterest)

Mini Pumpkin Snack Treat Bags

Cute Halloween Snack Bags - decorate bags yourself or add this to your Halloween Party activities. Easy Halloween craft with yummy non-candy treats the kids will love.
100 Directions (Pinterest)

Web Brownies

These spider web brownies are an easy Halloween dessert idea. You start with a box of brownie mix to make brownies, then use vanilla frosting and a toothpick to create the spider web on top of the brownies. #halloween #halloweenpartyideas #halloweenfood
Premeditated Leftovers (Pinterest)

Mummy Dogs

Home. Made. Interest. (Pinterest)

Witch’s Brooms

Looking for a unique Halloween treat? These witch's broom Halloween treats are easy to make and perfect for a Halloween party! With just three ingredients and next to no prep time, this is a great Halloween recipe to throw together at the last minute. Kids of all ages can help put together the brooms using pretzels and peanut butter cups. #Halloween #HalooweenRecipes #pretzels #peanutbuttercups
Premeditated leftovers (Pinterest)

Harvest Hash Trail Mix

Easy Halloween Treats and Snacks | Fun and easy Halloween treats | Simple and Tasty Halloween party food | The best Halloween party food ideas | Easy Halloween treats for kids | #TheNavagePatch #easydiy #Halloween #partyfood #Halloweentreats #Halloweensnacks | TheNavagePatch.com
The House of Hendrix / The Navage Patch (Pinterest)

Cheese and Crackers

Jenn Peas and Crayons (Pinterest)

Sugar Wafers

These simple Halloween treats are easy to make and come together in a pinch. They're the perfect snack to make for a Halloween party and are easy for kids to make!
Southern Made Simple (Pinterest)

Appetizers & Dinner:

Nacho Cheese Pumpkin Bombs

Nacho Cheddar Cheese Bombs Recipe - Fun Finger Food for Halloween Party
How Daily (Pinterest)

Shredded Chicken and Rice Peppers

Stuffed-Peppers
Everyday Jenny (Pinterest)

Chicken Boo-dle Soup

Southern Living (Pinterest)

Bats & Cobwebs pasta


Cleverly Simple (Pinterest)

Monster Sliders

Make these fun Halloween Appetizer Monster Sliders! Mini Sliders with seasoned chicken thighs, guacamole, and fun spooky monster eyes!monster sliders
Courtney Lopez (Pinterest)

Mummy Pizza Bites

These Halloween Mummy Pizza Bites are adorable and incredibly easy to make! Your kids will love them for your next Halloween Party!
Printable Crush (Pinterest)

Pumpkin Mac & Cheese Cups

Easy pumpkin mac n cheese cups Easy Pumpkin Mac N Cheese Cups | Kid-friendly macaroni and cheese cups for fall, in the shape of a pumpkin! Perfect organic side dish, easy to make #Recipe #KidsRecipe
RaisingWhAsians (Pinterest)

Beverages:

Hocus Pocus Punch

Halloween party drinks are often filled with artificial colors and flavors. This Hocus Pocus Halloween Punch is free of artificial colors and dyes.
Nourished Simply (Pinterest)

Black Lemonade

Black lemonade is a refreshing drink that gets its black color from activated charcoal.
Instructables (Pinterest)

Jack O’ Lantern Floats

Fanta Jack O' Lantern Floats - how fun are these for Halloween?!
Belle of the Kitchen (Pinterest)

